A THIRD OF women who contacted Women’s Aid last year were being subjected to domestic abuse by a former partner, the organisation’s annual report has revealed.

In 2024, Women’s Aid’s national and regional frontline services received the highest number of contacts in its 50 year history, with 32,144 contacts. This was an increase of 12% on the year previous.

Within its report, the organisation outlined the surge in contacts and the forms of abuse women and children who contacted Women’s Aid were subjected to. It highlighted that circumstances including the housing crisis, challenges with the family justice system, and post separation abuse impacted victims’ abilities to access “justice and safety”, adding that those with disabilities or from migrant backgrounds struggled further.

There were 41,432 discloses of domestic violence and abuse against women and 5,333 discloses of abuse against children last year.

Sexual abuse reports increased by 30%. Physical abuse increased by 22%, emotional abuse by 15%, and economic abuse by 5%.

Last year, women told Women’s Aid that their partners or former partners were subjecting them to “a broad and brutal pattern of abuse”, that included reports of assaults with weapons, constant surveillance, the taking and sharing of intimate images online, completer control over all family finances, sexual assault, rape, and their an their children’s lives being threatened.

“The impacts on these women were chilling and ranged from exhaustion, isolation, and hopelessness to serious injury, suffering miscarriages, poverty, feeling a loss of identity and suicide ideation, hypervigilance, and homelessness,” the report stated.

Head of Regional Services at Women’s Aid, Eavan Ward, said that the number of women who were experiencing abuse from a former partner confirmed “the harsh reality that for many victims of abuse, ending the relationship does not end the abuse.

“Separating from a controlling and abusive partner is difficult and a time of heightened risk.”

She said that many women have children with their abuser and need to access the courts to relation to children’s matters, and added that the organisation’s experience and new research “show that the family law system is failing many women and children”.

The process is prolonged and costly, she said, and often results in unsafe custody and access arrangements that “disregard” the impact of domestic abuse.

The safety of the “protective parent”, which is usually the mother of the children, as well as the risks to children at the centre of the process “are frequently not risk assessed or even considered in custody and access proceedings”, she said.

The housing crisis was also flagged as an area which makes people at risk or who have been subjected to domestic abuse more vulnerable, the report added. It noted that there is a “lack of visibility” of domestic abuse in the national Housing Strategy and plans, as well as a lack of “appropriate specialist accommodation provision” for victims of abuse.

Concerns regarding Garda response

Gardaí during an attestation ceremony at the Garda Training College in Templemore. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Women’s Aid also said that it is “concerned” about “the inconsistent response from members of An Garda Síochána”.

Chief Executive of the organisation Sara Benson said that gardaí are also experiencing a record number of domestic violence and abuse contacts, with over 65,000 contacts last year.

“However,” she continued, “we are also seeing the results of a knowledge gap increasing among new recruits, and members in local stations where members of the public most connect with police for assistance. ”

Forty-four percent of women told Women’s Aid that they found the response from gardaí unhelpful” when they sought support, she said.

“It is imperative that specialist training on the dynamics of domestic abuse and awareness of new legislation such as stalking, is re-established as a core part of training for all members, not just those in specialist units.”

A statement from An Garda Síochána on the matter said that it would examine the report in detail, with a focus on feedback contributed by victims and those directly affected by domestic abuse, coercive control, and gender-based violence.

It said that it treats such issues “with the utmost priority and sensitivity”.

Last year, it received an average of 1,250 reports of domestic violence every week. To date this year, there have been over 21,000 contacts.

It said that it has significantly invested in the training and investigative capabilities of gardaí in these areas in recent years.

It outlined a number of measures in place, including specific training for operational frontline gardaí – which over 90% have completed – and a pro-arrest policy.

The report is due to be launched later this morning, with Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan among those set to attend.

If you have been affected by any issues raised within this article, support is available here:

Women’s Aid 24-hour National Freephone helpline 1800 341 900

National Male Advice Line 1800 816 588