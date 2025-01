INCOMING US PRESIDENT Donald Trump will be sworn into office this afternoon, marking his return to the White House.

Ceremonies will get underway at 4.30pm, when Trump will be sworn in after Vice President-elect JD Vance. Celebrations and traditional events have been ongoing since early this morning in a very cold Washington DC.

Due to a frigid forecast in Washington DC, this year’s ceremonies will take place inside.

Here’s what has happened so far today:

Updates by Muiris Ó Cearbhaill

Procession on its way to the Capitol building. Biden and Trump are currently travelling to the Capitol in ‘The Beast’ – one of the most-protected vehicles in the World. To be a fly on the window of the car right now… There are hundreds of people seen in the footage, lining the streets and cheering as the motorway drives by. This is one of the biggest security operations of the day, two Presidents, one car. It’s likely to be an awkward car ride, according to many commentators, as Trump called out Biden today for his preemptive pardoning of many political opponents of the Republican. Later this evening, Trump intends to overwrite a number of Biden’s political achievements with dozens of executive orders. Confirmed: Donald Trump and Joe Biden are carpooling together to the Capitol building. Donald Trump and Joe Biden travelling together to the Capitol building. The drive to the Capitol building is short and the schedule is currently running behind. However, it is likely that the procession will take their time to head to the Rotunda Room, to view the crowds. It was unknown if Trump and Biden would be attending the swearing-in ceremony together – but it now likely as first ladies Jill Biden and Melania Trump have just entered an armoured car together to the event. Vice Presidents Kamala Harris and JD Vance have also entered a car to travel together. First Ladies Melania Trump and Jill Biden travel together to the Capitol building. It is tradition for the outgoing president to travel to the capitol with the new leader. Trump did not travel with Biden in 2021. Trump is currently meeting for a short tea service with Biden, and both men are joined with the incoming and outcoming first ladies. In 2021, Trump left the White House early and did not hold the traditional tea service with Biden. It is the first time that both men have taken part in the service together. US President Joe Biden welcomes Trump to the White House this morning. Alamy Alamy Trump and his family will soon make their way to the Rotunda Room at the Capitol building, where the swearing-in ceremony is due to take place. The guest list was cut to 600 people today, with roughly 20,000 Trump supporters being hosted in the Capital One Arena in Washington. Among the guests in the room is the outgoing American Ambassador to Ireland Claire Cronin and former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Good afternoon. Muiris Ó Cearbhaill here, covering the beginning of Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremonies in Washington DC. Although today’s event will be different – as it will be held indoors – the timetable is the exact same as previous years. A group of non-partisan politicians put together today’s ceremonies and had to change the arrangements at the last minute due to adverse cold weather. The speech, the swear-in ceremony and the elusive guest list will be hosted in the Rotunda room in the Capitol Building.

