INCOMING TAOISEACH MICHEÁL Martin has offered his “warmest congratulations” to newly sworn in US President Donald Trump.

“Ireland’s close ties with the United States are built on generations of shared history and a rich tapestry of connections between our peoples,” Martin said.

“On this historic day, the American people can be assured that Ireland will always remain a constant and reliable partner and friend.”

Martin described the Ireland-US relationship as “a rich, dynamic and mutually beneficial political and economic partnership”.

“Our task is to further strengthen this partnership, and to create sustainable jobs and prosperity on both sides of the Atlantic,” he said.

Martin added that international cooperation “is the only way we can address and resolve our common challenges, as well as our differences”.

Outgoing Taoiseach Simon Harris has also offered his congratulations to President Trump, saying that he hopes Ireland will have the chance to welcome him again.

Harris “warmly” congratulated Trump in a statement following his inauguration in Washington D.C. today.

Harris also praised Trump’s “magnificent golf links in Doonbeg” and said the Republican had “invested in this country and its people”.

“This is a very important moment for President Trump personally and for the United States,” Harris said.

“As the torch of democracy passes peacefully from one leader to the next, I send him, and the people of the United States, my very best wishes,” the Fine Gael leader said.

Echoing Martin’s comments, Harris said the Irish government “very much looks forward to cooperating with President Trump and his administration in the months and years ahead”.

He said the government would be “building on the strong, enduring, and dynamic relationship between our two countries,” which he said “draws strength from our deep, historical people-to-people connections”.

Harris pointed to “the support of the US with peace on this island, as well as our growing and mutually beneficial economic relationship”, something Martin also mentioned in his statement.

Harris also said the US has an essential leadership role in meeting challenges including “conflict, climate change, threats to democracy, and the need to secure economic growth and stability”.