This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Friday 31 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Donald Trump sent Benjamin Netanyahu a signed map of Israel with the word 'nice' beside annexed territory

The strange spectacle served as a distraction for Netanyahu who has failed to build a coalition and must hold another election.

By Rónán Duffy Friday 31 May 2019, 11:02 AM
51 minutes ago 6,479 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4662835
The map sent by Trump to Netanyahu.
Image: Ariel Schalit/PA Images
The map sent by Trump to Netanyahu.
The map sent by Trump to Netanyahu.
Image: Ariel Schalit/PA Images

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump sent Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a signed map of Israel with the disputed Golan Heights incorporated into Israel territory. 

Trump signed the map with his name and wrote the word ‘nice’ with an arrow pointing to the disputed area. 

The map was presented to Netanyahu by Trump’s son-in-law and special advisor Jared Kushner, who is in the region as part of his attempts to finalise a peace plan.

Kushner and other architects of the administration’s plan are travelling the region to build momentum for the long-awaited proposal.

“This map had not been updated since the Six Day War,” Netanyahu told reporters, referring to the 1967 Middle East war, after which Israel captured the Golan Heights from Syria.

Israel later annexed the Golan Heights it in a move not internationally recognised.

“Well, it has been updated, it just got an update. … That is to say, there are very important developments here,” Netanyahu said. 

Netanyahu pointed to a note scribbled on the map, which he called President Trump’s personal handiwork. “Here is the signature of Trump, and he writes ‘nice.’ I say, ‘very nice!’” 

The spectacle served as a distraction for Netanyahu who was confronted with one of the biggest defeats of his political career yesterday.

After failing to form a coalition and opting instead to hold an unprecedented second election.

Israel will now head to the polls again on September 17, just over five months after an April election that saw Netanyahu and his right-wing and religious allies win a majority.

As Wednesday’s midnight deadline to form a coalition approached, Netanyahu was unable to convince ex-defence minister Avigdor Lieberman to abandon a key demand and join the government.

That led Netanyahu to instead move forward with his plan B and hold a parliament vote on new elections, which was approved just after the deadline in the early hours of yesterday. 

During his race for re-election, Netanyahu consistently leveraged his close friendship with Trump to win votes, touting various political gifts from the White House as evidence of his foreign policy prowess.

The Trump administration recognising the Golan Heights as part of Israeli territory was of these actions. 

- With reporting by Associated Press and © – AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie