THE IRISH GOVERNMENT “will obviously work and respond” to whatever the outcome of the US election is, according to Taoiseach Simon Harris.

With the US election just a few weeks out, there is wall-to-wall coverage on American television of the two candidates, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

The latest New York Times polls puts the two candidates narrowly close — with Harris ahead by 3 points.

At an event at Georgetown University in Washington DC this afternoon, the Taoiseach was asked about the Ireland working with the future administration, whoever they might be.

Harris said he would have to reach for his “diplomatic answer”, knowing all to0 well it would be unwise for him to wade into the US election or indicate who he might prefer to take their seat in the White House.

The Taoiseach said successive Irish governments have shown the ability to work with all the previous US administrations.

He said there was a need to be very conscious of the fact that the people of the United States of America will make their choice in the weeks ahead, and ultimately, it is then that other countries prepare.

“We have managed in the past to work with administrations successfully that have been led by presidents from the Democratic Party [and] Republican presidents. We worked with the last Trump administration. We worked very well with the Biden administration. And we will obviously work and respond to whatever the outcome of the election is,” he told the students at the event held at Riggs Library in Georgetown University.

“Of course, we follow these things closely. Of course we listen and hear and read the pledges and plans of the two contenders to be the next President to United States,” he said.

Ukraine

Unprompted, the Taoiseach said that in that context, he wanted to make a point about Ukraine.

He said he had visited Ukraine recently, stating that he wanted to be clear that no country should be allowed to take over another country’s territory by force.

The Taoiseach said he was conscious that this election will of course be consequential for the citizens of the United States, but remarked that it will also be consequential for other nations such as Ukraine.

Ireland will “work very closely with whoever leads the US administration”, he added, citing the importance of countries respecting the sovereignty and independence of others.

Nato secretary-general Mark Rutte said today that he was not concerned about the possible return of Donald Trump to the White House signalling a withdrawal of US support for Ukraine.

Rutte told reporters in Downing Street, where Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky had a meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer: “I know that he understands completely and agrees with me that this fight in Ukraine is not only about Ukraine, it’s also about the safety and the future security of the United States. He knows this.”

“We also know that in the US, in Congress and in the Senate, there is broad bipartisan support for this. So really, stop worrying about a Trump presidency.”

Asked if he was worried about Trump withdrawing support for Ukraine he said:

“I’m not worried about that because I’m absolutely convinced that the US is in this because they understand it is not only for Ukraine, but also for them, and that from from Washington to San Francisco, the whole of the US would be less secure if Putin would be successful in Ukraine.”

In her interview with 60 Minutes TV programme this week, Kamala Harris said if Trump were president, “Putin would be sitting in Kyiv right now”.

“He talks about, oh, he can end it on day one. You know what that is? It’s about surrender,” she said.

With reporting from Press Association