US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has “thanked” Iran for giving “early notice” on its missile attack at US military bases in Qatar this evening.

He added that Iran has now “gotten it all out of their system and expressed hope that there will “be no further hate”.

Trump also described Iran’s attack as a “very weak response” which was “expected” and “effectively countered”.

He said 13 of the 14 missiles were “knocked down”, while one was “set free” because it was “headed in a non-threatening direction”.

Trump added that no Americans were injured and “hardly any damage was done”.

He also said: “Perhaps Iran can now proceed to Peace and Harmony in the Region, and I will enthusiastically encourage Israel to do the same.”

In a post to his Truth social platform, Trump added: “Congratulations world, it’s time for peace!”

In an escalation of the conflict raging in the region, Iran launched missiles this evening on the US’s Al Udeid base, which is the largest US military facility in the Middle East.

It followed US strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities.

Qatar said it successfully intercepted the Iranian attack on the US’s Al Udeid base, which is the largest US military facility in the Middle East.

The US base had been evacuated as a precaution ahead of the attack.

“The Ministry of Defense announced that Qatari air defenses successfully intercepted a missile attack targeting Al Udeid Air Base,” a statement said, adding that “the incident did not result in any deaths or injuries”.

Qatar’s foreign ministry condemned the Iranian attack, calling it a “flagrant violation” of Qatar’s sovereignty.

“We express the State of Qatar’s strong condemnation of the attack on Al Udeid Air Base by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, and consider it a flagrant violation of the State of Qatar’s sovereignty and airspace, as well as of international law,” foreign ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari said.

“We affirm that the State of Qatar reserves the right to respond directly in a manner proportional to the nature and scale of this blatant aggression,” the spokesperson said.

However, Iran’s security council maintained that its “action does not pose any threat to our friendly and brotherly country, Qatar”.

After more than a week of Israeli strikes on nuclear and military targets across Iran, the US backed Israel militarily by attacking three of Iran’s key nuclear facilities, including on an underground uranium enrichment facility at Fordo using massive bunker-busting bombs.

As Iran retaliated this evening, French President Emmanuel Macron said that the “spiral of chaos must end”.

Earlier in the day, Israel reported carrying out what it said were its most powerful strikes yet on Tehran. Iran, in turn, fired missile barrages at Israel.

Additional reporting by Lauren Boland and AFP