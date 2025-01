Donald Trump is sworn-in as president at the inauguration.



DONALD TRUMP HAS been sworn in as the 47th President of the United States.

His inauguration caps off a remarkable political comeback after he overcame impeachments, criminal indictments and two assassination attempts to win another term in the White House.

He was sworn in at the Capitol Rotunda – the first time it has happened in 40 years - due to freezing weather at 5pm Irish time (midday local time).

Trump has taken charge for his second term as Republicans assume unified control of Washington DC and set out to reshape the country’s institutions.

He is expected to act swiftly after the ceremony, with executive orders already prepared for his signature to jump-start deportations, increase fossil fuel development, and reduce civil service protections for government workers.

At least 10 orders, which will be signed by Trump this afternoon, will make swift and sweeping changes to existing migration policies, while a number of others will seek to introduce and kick-start a tough tariff programme, according to reports.

Trump has promised that his second term will bring about “a brand new day of American strength and prosperity, dignity and pride”.

Four years ago, he was voted out of the White House during an economic collapse caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. He denied his defeat and tried to cling to power.

He directed his supports to march on the Capitol while legislators ratified the election results on 6 January, speaking a riot that interrupted the country’s tradition of the peaceful transfer of power.

Four people died during the event, including one person by a gunshot. He previously said that one of his first acts in office will be to pardon many of those who participated in the riot.

Trump is the first person convicted of a felony – for falsifying business records related to hush money payments – to serve as US President.

Eight years after he first entered the White House as a political newcomer, Trump is far more familiar with the operations of the federal government and emboldened to bend it to his vision.

Contains reporting from Press Association & Muiris Ó Cearbhaill