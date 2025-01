THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE had been set to line the streets of Washington DC for the inauguration ceremony of Donald Trump, but a move indoors might undercut his hopes for a grand spectacle to kick off his second term.

Planning for the event began over a year ago, when a non-partisan group of politicians from the upper and lower Houses of Congress in the US were tasked with managing and organising the ceremony.

The schedule for the 60th inaugural ceremony was finalised late last month and the construction of today’s stage started in September 2024 – but plans suddenly changed on Friday after forecasters predicted an “arctic blast” for Washington DC.

It means the planned traditional parade down Pennsylvania Avenue has changed into an indoor event because of the extreme cold, with temperatures of around -5 degrees expected.

It will be the first time since President Ronald Reagan took the oath of office in 1985 for his second term that the ceremony will be moved inside the US Capitol.

More than 250,000 tickets were being distributed to the public before Trump announced that frigid temperatures meant the inauguration would shift to the Capitol Rotunda, which can accommodate only about 600 people.

It is not quite clear how the ceremony will be adapted to the Capitol Rotunda.

However, Trump said supporters could watch a live feed from Washington’s Capital One sports arena, which holds up to 20,000 – and he promised to drop in later.

A man walks outside Capital One Arena, where Trump is expected to hold a post-inauguration ceremony celebration Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

“This will be a very beautiful experience for all,” the president-elect said.

Trump will also hold a pre-inauguration event at the Capital One Arena.

Church ceremonies, music and briefings

Events will kick off at 1.15pm Irish time (8.15am in Washington DC) with a ceremonial service in the famous St John’s Church on Lafayette Square.

Country singer Carrie Underwood, long-time friend of Trump Lee Greenwood and Christopher Macchio, an American opera singer, will sing “America the Beautiful” during the swearing-in ceremony.

Country music artist Carrie Underwood is expected to perform during the performance at the Capitol Building today. Alamy Alamy

Also performing will be country singer Lee Greenwood, whose patriotic anthem “God Bless the USA” is standard at Trump rallies.

A brief tea service at the White House with Biden will then begin at 2.15pm, where the President-elect will also be briefed on the day’s events by the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies (JCCIC).

Following a cuppa, a procession to the Capitol will begin. It is tradition for the President-elect and the outgoing President to travel together to the Capitol for the swearing-in ceremonies.

Former presidents also attend the event, though Trump did not travel with Joe Biden and did not attend the ceremony in 2021.

It is unclear if the incumbent plans to sit out the procession, but Biden told reporters in December that he intends to attend the event.

Swear-in ceremonies

Look, no one will blame you for forgetting that today’s ceremony is actually dedicated to two people – Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance.

Possibly for that reason, organisers of the event rule that the incoming second-in-command is sworn in first. Vance is due to take the stage at 4.36pm (Irish Time), according to the official timetable.

Vice Presidents take a different oath to the President and is, essentially, a promise to uphold the American constitution for the duration of their term.

Vance will be making the same oath he made when he first took his seat as a senator for Ohio in January 2023 and will be sworn in by US supreme court judge, and family friend, Brett Kavanaugh.

In recent years, presidents have been sworn in from an enormous temporary platform on the Capitol’s scenic West Lawn. This year, owing to a frigid forecast, it too will take place inside the Capitol Rotunda.

Eleven minutes later, Trump will then be sworn in by John G. Roberts Jr, the chief justice of the US Supreme Court, as is tradition.

Both Vance and Trump will be joined by members of their family during the ceremony.

Staging at the Capitol Building in Washington DC in 2017. Alamy Alamy

The President-elect will be asked to repeat: “I do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”

Following Trump’s first inauguration in 2017, he and his team claimed that the event was the most-watched ceremony in US history and crushed previous attendance records despite pictures and all other evidence suggesting otherwise.

Speech

The inaugural address is commonly used by the new President to outline their plan for the first 100 days of their term – a time when the new leader is under intense scrutiny by the media and the public.

During Trump’s 15-minute speech following his inauguration ceremony in 2017, the Republican outlined plans to introduce a more populist regime in Washington DC.

He promised reforms to the justice, education and migration systems from the Obama administration during his term and to boost the productivity of American industry.

In the run up to the election last year, Trump promised to put small American businesses at the centre of a new, protectionist economic structure. He has also promised to implement tough and extensive tariffs on other nations.

Trump during his 15-minute speech after he was sworn in as the 47th President. Alamy Alamy

The incoming President is likely to outline plans to begin mass-deportation programmes, end birthright citizenship and all of Biden’s migration policies. He previously vowed to pardon those accused and convicted of crimes during the Capitol riot on 6 January 2021.

Last week, at least 11 defendants who stormed the US Capitol received court permission to attend the inauguration.

He has also promised to end the war in Ukraine, previously claiming he could do so within a day in office. In recent weeks, however, Trump has softened his optimism on how quickly the conflict in Europe can be resolved.

‘Don’t let the door hit you’

It is tradition, following the ceremony and speech, for the new President to take part in an “honorary departure” and show the outgoing leader the door. Trump accompanied former President Barack Obama to the Marine One helicopter in 2017.

Trump accompanied former President Barack Obama to the Marine One helicopter in 2017. Alamy Alamy

However, Trump left the White House hours before Biden’s inauguration ceremony began in 2021 and did not return for the honorary departure. It’s unclear if Trump will again walk a Democratic President out, but Biden does not plan to leave early.

Following the departure of the outgoing President, Trump and his family will then travel back to the Capitol building to sign nominations for his cabinet, proclamations and executive orders, his first official acts as the 49th President of the United States.

This, a tradition started by Ronald Reagan in 1981, is to ensure that the cabinet, who oversee various departments and policy programmes in the new administration, is confirmed and accepted by the US senate on the first day of the term.

The signing takes place in the President’s Room, an ornate 1850s parlour added onto the building when renovations were made to the Capitol, so that the President and Congress can begin their official business in unison.

Signing and swearing done. It’s party time.

With the formalities out of the way, it’s party time. Lavish dinners, balls and galas have been organised by Trump’s transition team and a number of different groups from around Washington DC.

Three official events have been organised at the White House by Trump’s team and the newly-elected president is expected to attend all of them.

‘The Commander-in-Chief Ball’ is hosted in honor of the new president and is attended by a number of high-ranking military personnel and their families.

A ‘Liberty’ ball, for supporters of Trump, has been organised and will feature a performance by the Village People.

Lastly, a number of elusive guests will attend the Starlight Ball, reserved for high-donors of the Trump campaign.

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer meanwhile is hosting a ‘Star-Spangled’ Gala, hosting a number of military veterans and vice president Vance will attend a gala organised by the conservative policy think-tank Turning Point USA.

‘Crypto bros’ have also organised their very own ‘Crypto Ball’ this evening as well.

-With additional reporting from Diarmuid Pepper