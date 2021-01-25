Man charged after dangerous driving incident in Donegal

A MAN HAS been arrested and charged following a dangerous driving incident in which the driver fled from gardaí and a garda vehicle was struck.

The incident took place near Tullyearl in Donegal Town yesterday afternoon.

Gardaí chased a jeep and the driver, a man in his 30s, was arrested.

Garda noticed a jeep which appeared to be driving in a dangerous manner and signalled for it to pull over just after 1.30pm at Drumlonagher.

The vehicle didn’t stop and drove away from gardaí. A “managed containment pursuit” was carried out. During this, a garda vehicle was hit.

One garda was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

A garda gun was fired during the incident and GSOC has been notified.

The pursuit continued until the jeep went off the road near the Tullyearl roundabout.

The driver of the vehicle fled from gardaí after the jeep stopped.

There were four other passengers, two men and two women, in the vehicle. They remained at the side of the road during this time.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

They were arrested at the location and taken to Ballyshannon Garda Station before later being released.

The driver and the four passengers were uninjured in the incident.

The driver was found and arrested in field. He will appear before the Donegal Town District Court this morning.

Investigations are ongoing.