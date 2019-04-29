This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Monday 29 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man who raped his teenage daughter in 'depraved' attacks jailed for 11 years

Annie Lafferty said the “scars that man left on me will always be there”.

By Brion Hoban Monday 29 Apr 2019, 6:37 PM
19 minutes ago 3,904 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4611481
Annie Lafferty pictured outside court after the sentencing today.
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Annie Lafferty pictured outside court after the sentencing today.
Annie Lafferty pictured outside court after the sentencing today.
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

A DONEGAL FATHER-OF-SIX who repeatedly and regularly raped his teenage daughter has been jailed for 11 years.

Maurice Lafferty (50), of Corcullen, Castlefin, Donegal, pleaded guilty at the Central Criminal Court to raping his daughter Annie Lafferty at his home on dates between 1 November 2010 and 30 June 2011.

Garda Sergeant John Dorian told Paul Carroll SC, prosecuting, that the accused’s wife worked in Letterkenny and lived away from the home four nights a week during the period of offending.

Dorian said that on a night in November 2010 Lafferty came into his then 17- year-old daughter’s bedroom. “You’re my good little girl, you’re the only one I can trust,” Lafferty said to her.

He started to grope her and said he wanted to “show how much I love you”. His daughter tried to push him away and he called her “a tramp” before pinning her on the bed and raping her.

Afterwards he told her not to tell anyone about what he had done. Lafferty said that no one would believe her and that her younger siblings would be taken away if she said anything.

Dorian said Lafferty continued to rape his daughter once per week when her mother was out. Ms Lafferty, now aged 25, told the court she wished to waive her right to anonymity.

Justice Alex Owens said that Lafferty was a violent and controlling man and said his attacks on the girl were coercive and depraved.

He said that, in his opinion, an apology offered by Lafferty to the victim, was not genuine. A Probation Service report indicated that he blamed his intoxication at the time and even laid some blame on his daughter.

Justice Owens noted that Lafferty was assessed at being at a moderate risk of re-offending. He imposed a sentence of 11 years and ordered that he stay away from any activity with children after his release from custody.

‘My cry for help was ignored’

In her victim impact statement, the victim said her parents were more interested in drinking than being parents and she took over caring for her younger siblings.

Ms Lafferty said “to say I was scared is an understatement” during the period she was abused by her father. She said that “instead of protecting me, he was the one who did me harm”.

“My cry for help was ignored”, Ms Lafferty said. She said she told her mother about the abuse, only for her mother to turn her back on her and believe her father’s version of events.

She said he was the one who decided what she did and “it was like I was a puppet attached to strings”. She said the “scars that man left on me will always be there”.

Anne Rowland SC, defending, said her client was “drinking extremely heavily” at the time of the offences. She said he suffered from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease which caused him to “black out” during fits of extreme coughing.

Ms Rowland said Lafferty built his house himself and it was about to be repossessed.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Brion Hoban

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie