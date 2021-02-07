Man (60s) charged in connection with death of woman in Cork

GARDAÍ HAVE SAID that a man has been charged in connection with the death of a woman in Cork earlier this week.

Mary O’Keeffe, who was in her 70s, was discovered dead in Drumdeer Wood near Doneraile on Thursday afternoon.

A man in his 60s was arrested by gardaí on Friday in connection with her death.

The man has since been charged.

He is due to appear before a court sitting at Fermoy District Court this morning.

Comments are closed for legal reasons