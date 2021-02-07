#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 7 February 2021
Man (60s) charged in connection with death of woman in Cork

Mary O’Keeffe was found dead on Thursday afternoon.

By Sean Murray Sunday 7 Feb 2021, 8:28 AM
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images

GARDAÍ HAVE SAID that a man has been charged in connection with the death of a woman in Cork earlier this week. 

Mary O’Keeffe, who was in her 70s, was discovered dead in Drumdeer Wood near Doneraile on Thursday afternoon. 

A man in his 60s was arrested by gardaí on Friday in connection with her death. 

The man has since been charged. 

He is due to appear before a court sitting at Fermoy District Court this morning. 

Comments are closed for legal reasons

