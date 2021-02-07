Man (60s) charged in connection with death of woman in Cork

GARDAÍ HAVE SAID that a man has been charged in connection with the death of a woman in Cork earlier this week.
Mary O’Keeffe, who was in her 70s, was discovered dead in Drumdeer Wood near Doneraile on Thursday afternoon.
A man in his 60s was arrested by gardaí on Friday in connection with her death.
The man has since been charged.
He is due to appear before a court sitting at Fermoy District Court this morning.
Comments are closed for legal reasons
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS