#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 1°C Tuesday 9 February 2021
Advertisement

Donkey rescued after being found with 'deep' wound and tied up in south Dublin field

The donkey has been taken into the care of the My Lovely Horse Rescue charity.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 9 Feb 2021, 2:25 PM
35 minutes ago 3,746 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5349581
Mac the donkey
Mac the donkey
Mac the donkey

A DONKEY HAS been rescued in south Dublin after being allegedly raffled and whipped. 

A spokesperson for the My Lovely Horse Rescue charity said they were made aware on Sunday of videos of the donkey, which has been named Mac, allegedly being whipped and dragged along the road in the Ballyfermot and Clondalkin area.

The spokesperson said they had also received reports of the donkey being raffled off. 

Following a search by a number of volunteers, the donkey was found tied to a bollard with a “pretty deep” wound on his leg in the Liffey Valley area.

The spokesperson said the donkey had been left “in the middle of an open field” with “no shelter”. 

“Donkeys, they suffer really badly with the cold. They don’t dry like a horse, they have different kind of hair, so they’re not made for this weather,” they said. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

After locating the donkey, the charity contacted An Garda Síochána who then supported the volunteers in moving the donkey into a horsebox.

Mac was then transferred to the charity’s farm where he received veterinary attention. 

Speaking of how Mac is doing now, the spokesperson said: “He’s doing great. He’s delighted with himself. He slept for hours on end.” 

  • Read more here on how you can support a major Noteworthy project to examine if the number of urban horses – and potential neglect – is on the rise.

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie