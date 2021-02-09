Donkey rescued after being found with 'deep' wound and tied up in south Dublin field

A DONKEY HAS been rescued in south Dublin after being allegedly raffled and whipped.

A spokesperson for the My Lovely Horse Rescue charity said they were made aware on Sunday of videos of the donkey, which has been named Mac, allegedly being whipped and dragged along the road in the Ballyfermot and Clondalkin area.

The spokesperson said they had also received reports of the donkey being raffled off.

Following a search by a number of volunteers, the donkey was found tied to a bollard with a “pretty deep” wound on his leg in the Liffey Valley area.

The spokesperson said the donkey had been left “in the middle of an open field” with “no shelter”.

“Donkeys, they suffer really badly with the cold. They don’t dry like a horse, they have different kind of hair, so they’re not made for this weather,” they said.

After locating the donkey, the charity contacted An Garda Síochána who then supported the volunteers in moving the donkey into a horsebox.

Mac was then transferred to the charity’s farm where he received veterinary attention.

Speaking of how Mac is doing now, the spokesperson said: “He’s doing great. He’s delighted with himself. He slept for hours on end.”