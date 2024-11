MORE THAN 430 websites selling Ozempic-linked medicines online have been shut down or amended by the Irish Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA) this year so far.

It is more than twice the amount of website addresses that were shut down or amended last year as the regulators deal with an increased demand among the public seeking the drug.

Ozempic contains the drug semaglutide, which is effective in regulating blood sugar and insulin for people with type 2 diabetes and in suppressing appetite for people with obesity. The drug can either be injected or taken orally.

In recent years, illegal retailers have been filling places in the market to sell semaglutide and similar drugs as those who have not been prescribed the medicine and seek to use it to lose weight.

There’s concern among those at the HPRA over the increased level of illegal and fake versions of the drug being sold in and imported into Ireland. In the last year alone, 1,401 illegal products posing as versions of Ozempic and similar brands have been seized.

It is more than double the amount of the illegal products that were seized in 2023, 568 units, and exponentially more than what was confiscated in 2022 (40 units).

Among the products which were seized, the HPRA says some came in various forms of tablets and pens, which were presented and branded as popular versions of semaglutide and as ‘generic’ versions.

Products, commonly found in beauty and cosmetic treatments, were found in some of the units that were confiscated. Regulators are telling potential consumers to be aware of websites offering these products, and to avoid purchasing the drug online.

Warnings have been given to consumers across the EU and a common trend is emerging in the British, American and Australian markets as well.

In Ireland, some of the websites and online dealers were operating on existing social media platforms as well as original websites.

As a mitigation measure, the HPRA has been conducting unannounced inspections on sites believed to be importing the products. On many occasions, according to regulators, products have been confiscated.

The HPRA’s Director of Compliance Gráinne Power said it is “alarming” over the increased level of fake Ozempic-like products which are being imported illegally into Ireland.

She said there are significant healthcare risks associated with taking the drugs, adding that prescription medicines bought online can contain harmful substances or incorrect dosages – threatening the health of the user and effectiveness of treatment.