US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP told Taoiseach Micheál Martin that he shouldn’t hesitate in picking up the phone to him if he encounters any issues.

In Washington DC, Martin was asked if he thinks he could become a confidant to Trump during any tense negotiations between the US and Europe on trade tariffs.

Martin said he didn’t want to overegg the relationship, stating that Trump was a “gracious host” yesterday, but added:

“I think President Trump demonstrated, I think, significant affection for Ireland yesterday. I think he was genuine and we got on very well on a personal level. He was a gracious host, to be frank.

“He did say, ‘look, at any stage, if there are issues, don’t hesitate to pick up the phone. I’m available to contact in respect of any issues.

“He doesn’t bear any ill will towards Ireland. That was very, very clear,” said Martin.

Asked what the two men got to speak about privately, after the 50-minute press conference, Martin said the issue of peace was discussed, stating that Trump was interested in reconciliation on both sides of the border between communities in Northern Ireland.

“He actually was referencing that then to the Middle East and we discussed that in terms of, is it possible to unite and bring people together? And that was an interesting perspective,” said Martin.

Trump’s admiration for Ireland

“He did speak about his admiration for Ireland in terms of wooing all of those pharmaceutical companies, and he was blaming others for that,” the Taoiseach added.

“I mean, the surplus is out there in broad daylight, in terms of the Irish goods trading relationship with the US. It’s a massive surplus on Ireland’s side, and a lot of that is accounted for by the pharmaceutical exports back from Ireland to the United States,” Martin said.

Speaking more broadly about the threat of tariffs, which have hit the headlines again today in terms of alcohol imports, the Taoiseach said:

“On the hopeful side, one would hope that all this will settle in time. The uncertainty does create difficulties for business, does create uncertainty for business decisions. That certainly is challenging and businesses will have to adapt as this evolves and Government will work with business.”

Today, the Taoiseach held a meeting with the government’s new Strategic Economic Advisory Panel, which is made up of high-level business leaders based in the US.

However, Martin would not be drawn on the matter, stating that the top executives participating in the group are doing so on the basis of Chatham House rules.

“I’m not going to break confidentiality. People have kindly agreed to participate in that as a help and assistance to Ireland,” said Martin.

The Taoiseach said the government will “take soundings” from the top business people taking part as they “want to help Ireland” in these challenging times.

Reflecting on his performance in his engagement with Trump yesterday, Martin said his overriding objective is to protect jobs in Ireland.

With reporting from Jane Matthews in Washington DC