DOZENS OF EU Parliament members have expressed “deep concern” over Elon Musk’s interference in European politics in a letter to senior members of the European Commission, calling on Brussels to protect member states.

Musk, who owns Tesla and SpaceX, has drawn fire for a string of attacks on European leaders as well as his support for the far-right German AfD party, whose head he hosted on his X social media platform last week.

It has also sparked a flurry of letter-writing by MEPs – both in support and against Musk.

The latest letter today took umbrage with his X posts about European politics.

“We are writing to express our deep concerns about Elon Musk’s interference, particularly in the German election campaign and, previously, in Ireland,” 38 MEPs wrote in the letter to Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, as well respective EU tech and justice commissioners Henna Virkkunen and Michael McGrath.

Virkkunen is expected to take part in a headline debate next week in the European Parliament on the bloc’s Digital Services Act (DSA) and its enforcement – amid concerns the commission is moving away from its previously bullish approach to social media platforms.

In today’s letter, the MEPs from parliamentary groups across the political spectrum noted that Musk “isn’t just a foreign billionaire” but also a future member of the incoming US administration under president-elect Donald Trump.

The MEPs, including Greens and liberals, accused Musk of artificially making his posts more visible to promote his personal views as well as “misleading content”.

“The European Commission must examine the compliance of Musk’s recent smear campaigns with the Digital Services Act,” the lawmakers said.

The EU in December 2023 launched a DSA probe into X but has yet to make any formal decision on how the platform tackles illegal content and information manipulation.

A rival letter circulated chiefly among right-wing lawmakers is calling for Musk to be invited to address the parliament, while MEPs were also encouraged to sign a proposal nominating him for a Nobel Peace Prize.

- © AFP 2024