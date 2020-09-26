#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 2°C Saturday 26 September 2020
Advertisement

Dr Anthony Fauci tells Late Late Show he and Trump have 'good relationship' despite well-known tensions

Dr Fauci, a top infectious disease expert in the US, said the death toll in America is “very, very sobering”.

By Hayley Halpin Saturday 26 Sep 2020, 8:02 AM
1 hour ago 7,430 Views 13 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5215431
Dr Anthony Fauci speaking to Ryan Tubridy
Image: Screengrab/RTÉ Player
Dr Anthony Fauci speaking to Ryan Tubridy
Dr Anthony Fauci speaking to Ryan Tubridy
Image: Screengrab/RTÉ Player

THE TOP INFECTIOUS disease expert in the US, Dr Anthony Fauci, has said he has a “good relationship” with President Donald Trump despite some tensions between the pair since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Speaking to RTÉ One’s Late Late Show, Dr Fauci admitted there have been well-publicised issues upon which himself and Trump disagree, but added that “as a personal relationship it’s not a bad relationship at all, it’s a good relationship”. 

“There has been some tension there because I’ve been having to say things from a public health and scientific standpoint that were at odds with what the President was saying,” he said. 

Tensions between the disease expert and the US President have been evident since the early days of the pandemic. 

In May, Trump said calls by Dr Fauci for a highly cautious lifting of Covid-19 restrictions were “not acceptable”. 

A day previous, Dr Fauci had testified in Congress that ending the lockdown too quickly could have “really serious” consequences.

Trump hit back and accused Fauci of wanting “to play all sides of the equation”.

Trump and Fauci had publicly disagreed prior to this, including on the effectiveness of certain drugs that have been tested to treat the virus.

He has also complained to aides and confidants about Fauci’s positive media attention and his willingness to contradict the president.

When asked by presenter Ryan Tubridy last night whether he finds Trump’s tweets about him “frustrating”, Dr Fauci said: “You know, it’s all in the game as it were, I don’t take those things personally.

“You just have to tell the truth, go by the science and being driven and led by scientific data and evidence. [If] there’s conflict with people, you just don’t take if personally.” 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Dr Fauci went on to note that in many parts of the world, including the US, “adherence to public health measures has almost turned into a political statement”. 

“You have public health officials, like myself, who keep saying wear masks, physical distancing, avoid crowds, as if that were somehow an affront to some people, that we were either encroaching upon their individual rights or were were not sensitive to the impact that this has on the economy, neither of which is true,” he said. 

“What we need to do is to get people to realise that the enemy is the virus. The enemy is not the public health people who are trying to contain the virus,” Dr Fauci added. 

“We all want to get the economy back, but as I keep saying, the best way to get the economy back is to control the virus.”

On Wednesday, it was reported that the US has passed 200,000 deaths from Covid-19, a figure which Dr Fauci last night called “very, very sobering”.

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie