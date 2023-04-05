Gardaí launch investigations into 26 historical sexual abuse cases in the Irish Defence Forces

GARDAÍ HAVE FOUND 26 cases in their records arising out of complaints of sexual abuse in the Irish Defence Forces.

Commissioner Drew Harris has confirmed that gardaí have a specialist operation in place and have begun investigating incidents.

Confirmation of the garda investigation comes days after the publication of the Independent Review Group into sexual abuse, bullying and harassment in the military.

He “encouraged” anyone who is a victim of sexual abuse in the Defence Forces to make contact with their local garda station.

Harris said that the investigations were being conducted at divisional level across the country but that they are being coordinated at national level by specialist garda detectives with the National Bureau of Protective Services.

The Commissioner said that gardaí had formal meetings with military leaders about how the investigations would be dealt with.

Harris explained that they have received reports dating back to the 1960s and that gardaí are compiling data and examining their own records.

“We do stand ready, both on a national level and at the divisional level. We have our Protective Service Units, which have experienced qualified investigators.

“And we would encourage individuals who do wish to make a complaint to come forward to any garda division. Their complaint will be dealt with and confidence on before to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

“Well, we were in discussions in terms of military authorities prior to IRG report on listings and this seems on both our parts a prudent action for us to take in terms of being ready to receive complaints of serious sexual assault,” he said.

Harris urged victims to come forward and report incidents to gardaí.

“We have the necessary skills in each of our divisions to deal with such complaints. We want to have a national oversight in terms of progress of those investigations, but also sharing information, we have to take into account that victims may have been victimised, attacked on a number of occasions.

“But we also have to take into account that there may be predators out there and we want to make sure that if individuals are accused of multiple offenses that we gather all the evidence and report that to the DPP so there is a need for national coordination in terms of addressing this issue,” he added.

A statement has been requested from the Irish Defence Forces welcomed the investigation.

“The Defence Forces welcomes this new operation set up by An Garda Síochána and fully supports this initiative. The Defence Forces Military Police Corps stand ready to assist An Garda Síochána if required at any stage,” a spokesperson said.