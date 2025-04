DREW HARRIS’ CONTRACT as Garda Commissioner has been extended for at least three months by government until his replacement is recruited later this year.

It is understood that a motion seeking permission to extend the contract, brought to cabinet this morning by justice minister Jim O’Callaghan, was approved.

Advertisement

Harris, a former senior member of the Police Service of Northern Ireland, was due to retire in June of this year after his contract was extended for an additional two years in 2023 by former minister Helen McEntee.

Today’s extension overrides a previous requirement for the commissioner to serve until Harris turned 60 years old and gives more time to recruiters to fill the top job at An Garda Síochána.

Harris was controversially appointed to his role in 2018 after a High Court case, challenging Harris’ independence due his previous roles in Northern Ireland, was dismissed just days before his confirmation.