AT LEAST ONE driver was arrested every hour for drink or drug driving offences in 2024, according to Garda Commissioner Drew Harris.

Harris is due to appear before the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Justice, Home Affairs and Migration this afternoon, where he is expected to address garda recruitment, community safety, roads policing, and organisational changes within the force.

In his opening statement, Harris will confirm that over 7,500 drivers were arrested for intoxicated driving last year.

He will also highlight road safety concerns, citing figures that show more than 60 drivers per day received Fixed Charge Notices for using a mobile phone while driving – an increase of 14% compared to 2023.

In addition, over 85 vehicles were seized by gardaí each day for offences such as driving without insurance, without a licence, or unaccompanied on a learner permit.

Harris will reference the death of Garda Kevin Flatley, describing it as “a stark reminder of the risks our gardaí face while on duty” and a reflection of the dangers present on Irish roads.

He will also point to recent CSO figures from the first three months of 2025, which show year-on-year reductions in what he calls “key crimes” – including burglary, robbery, crimes against the person, and theft.

Garda Recruitment

In his opening statement, Harris will tell the committee that as of 30 April, there are 18,194 staff members of An Garda Síochána.

These include 14,221 gardaí, 304 garda reserves and 3,669 garda staff.

He will note a modest increase in garda numbers (around 200 over the past year), along with a slowdown in resignations and fewer retirements than anticipated.

A small number of former members have also re-enlisted.

Harris says there have been “positive developments,” including the raising of the recruitment age limit to 50.

He will reveal that in the most recent garda recruitment campaign, 41% of applicants were over the age of 30.

A total of 6,784 people applied during that campaign, which he says reflects continued interest in a policing career.

A new recruitment drive is expected to launch this autumn. Harris will reaffirm that An Garda Síochána is committed to meeting the Government’s recruitment targets.

Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan previously acknowledged that the target of recruiting 1,000 gardaí per year until 2030 will be “a challenge,” as outlined in the current Programme for Government.