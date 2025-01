A DRIVER HAD a lucky escape this morning, emerging with only minor injuries after a tree fell on the car they were driving during the Status Red storm warning in Co Kildare.

Emergency services are facing “extremely difficult conditions” due to Storm Éowyn, as spokespeople for the various services have pleaded with people to shelter in place in so far as possible during the weather warnings.

Gardaí and emergency services arrived to the scene of a fallen tree on a car shortly before 6am on the R403 (Clane Road) just outside Celbridge, Co Kildare.

Thankfully no serious injuries were reported, but the driver of the car was conveyed to hospital for assessment.

While the Status Red wid warnings have been lifted in 25 counties, a number of Orange and Yellow weather warnings remain in effect for the country, as drivers have been warned not to make unnecessary journeys.

Elsewhere, gardaí remain at the scene of serious road crash on the N14 north of Lifford in Co Donegal.

Sources have said that the incident involved a motorist travelling home from work in the area.

And in Cork City, it is understood that a 19-year-old man has been taken to hospital after a caravan in the Spring Lane Halting site in Ballyvolane turned over.

Units of the Cork City Fire Service attended at the scene, and the man sustained non life threatening injuries.