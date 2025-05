A DRIVER BROKE a red light and knocked down an 81-year-old lady as she crossed the road with her dog, leaving her with serious and life-changing injuries, a Dublin court has heard.

Frienna Rockett (29) was not paying attention to the road because she was trying to find her sister’s home when she broke the red light at a pedestrian crossing on St Peter’s Road, Crumlin and ploughed into the woman walking her dog, Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard.

Rockett, of Ballybrack, Kilmacthomas, Co Wexford, pleaded guilty to one count of careless driving causing serious bodily harm on 16 December 2022. She has no previous convictions.

The victim in the case suffered a bleed to the brain, multiple fractures to her legs, pelvis and clavicle and a dislocated shoulder. She spent a period of time in intensive care and in rehabilitation after the accident.

In a victim impact statement read out by prosecuting counsel today, the woman said the accident had a “devastating” impact on her mental health.

She said she used to be fit and active but can now no longer go to line dancing, meet her Age Action friends or go for coffee because she struggles to leave her home.

“My life is very sad and lonely now,” she said.

She is “terrified” to walk near the road or be around traffic and is also in constant pain, which makes getting around difficult, the court heard.

She said she can no longer drive or take public transport and relies on a walking aid and a mobility scooter.

Outlining the extent of her injuries, she said she is in pain “all day, every day”.

“I’m pretty much helpless,” she said, adding that her son is now her fulltime carer. “I feel vulnerable all the time and live with a lot of fear.”

The court heard Rockett was driving her Volkswagan Golf car around 12.30pm on the day in question when she knocked down the woman who was out walking her dog.

She stayed at the scene and called emergency services, the court heard.

She was not speeding, she tested negative for any intoxicating substances and her paperwork and insurance was all in order, the court heard.

When questioned by gardaí at the scene, Rockett said she was “driving at a snail’s pace”, that the woman “came out of nowhere” and the traffic light at the pedestrian crossing was green.

However, CCTV footage of the incident along with footage taken from a dashcam of a van travelling directly behind Rockett showed her car breaking the red light.

The footage was played in court and the victim, who was in court for the sentence hearing, covered her eyes throughout to avoid watching it.

Rockett later said she took her eyes off the road as she was looking for her sister’s house.

Craig Phillips BL, defending, said Rockett was very remorseful for her actions, which were entirely unintentional.

The court heard she worked as a social worker for a charity but that the accident took its toll on her and she is now working in a bar. A letter of apology for the victim was handed into court.

Judge Pauline Codd noted that drivers must always be careful when driving, particularly in residential areas.

“The consequences are enormous for (the victim),” she said.

“Her life as she knew it has been undone by this accident. One never intends to go out and do it, but when one is driving a car there is a massive responsibility.

“It can have fatal consequences. I consider going through a red light to be a very serious matter, especially at a pedestrian crossing.”

The court heard the maximum sentence for careless driving causing serious bodily harm is two years’ imprisonment, or a fine of up to €10,000.

Judge Codd adjourned the matter for finalisation on 4 June.