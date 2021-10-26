#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 26 October 2021
Driver fined for speeding as he drove away from Garda speeding checkpoint

The Waterford Roads Policing Unit detected a motorist travelling at 112km/h in an 80km/h zone.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 26 Oct 2021, 3:13 PM
22 minutes ago 3,264 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5584277
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

A DRIVER WAS fined twice by Gardaí in Waterford after speeding away from the traffic checkpoint at which they were stopped and fined at. 

The Waterford Roads Policing Unit were conducting speed checks when they detected a motorist travelling at 112km/h in an 80km/h zone.

The driver was issued with a Fixed Charge Penalty Notice (FCPN).

As the driver left the traffic stop, Gardaí said on Twitter that they “were found speeding again”, this time at 101km/h. They were stopped again and issued another FCPN, Gardaí said.

Drivers caught speeding are issued with a fixed charge of €80 and 3 penalty points.

If the fine isn’t paid within 28 days, it increases to €120. If this amount isn’t paid within another 28 days, the matter is referred to the courts.

If convicted in court, the driver can get up to 5 penalty points on their licence and a fine of up to €1,000.

If you have 12 penalty points in a three-year period, you are automatically disqualified from driving for six months. A judge can also disqualify a person from driving for an offence.

