WICKLOW COUNTY COUNCIL has warned motorists that the Sally Gap area is closed to all vehicles, as roads across the Wicklow mountains have been plagued by hazardous driving conditions following heavy snow over the last few days.

Wicklow’s mountain rescue teams issued warnings on Monday asking motorists to stay away from Wicklow Mountains National Park for several days, with the Sally Gap particularly treacherous following significant snowfall accumulations on Sunday and Monday.

Local rescue organisation Glen of Imaal Wicklow Mountain Rescue said in a post online that their volunteers had been tasked to assist over a dozen people stuck in multiple vehicles on impassable roads in the Wicklow Mountains on Monday alone.

A Glen of Imaal Rescue spokesperson added that while local volunteers are “here to help”, people attempting to drive throught the area “need to take some personal responsibility”.

“This weather warning is well advertised and is due to continue for a number of days,” the rescue organisation said in a post online.

“Taking your family on impassable roads, during a weather warning, in vehicles not suitable for the conditions is just idiotic. Please take the warnings seriously.”

Wicklow County Council have warned of dangerous driving conditions.

Wicklow County Council said yesterday that the Sally Gap Road is closed to all vehicles, and urged drivers to avoid the area “for your safety”.

“Please do not endanger members of our emergency services, who will have to attempt to rescue people who ignore the warning signs,” a council spokesperson said.

“The road will reopen when it is safe to do so.”

Mountain rescues

Speaking to The Journal, Dublin-Wicklow Mountain Rescue Team spokesperson and emergency medical technician Philip Connolly said that while the group understood the urge to visit the snowy mountain areas, accidents can happen.

“As mountaineers ourselves, we understand that people want to get out and enjoy the snow, but we ask that people check and heed the warnings from Met Éireann and don’t underestimate the conditions,” Connolly said.

“While the main arteries for local villages have been cleared by the Council, any of the main roads through the mountains are impassable in this weather, even for well-equipped vehicles. Conditions might seem fine initially but can deteriorate quickly.”

Connoly explained that the Dublin-Wicklow Mountain Rescue Team had been called out to several weather-related road incidents since Saturday.

He added that during one rescue in the Wicklow mountains on Sunday night, the team’s 4X4 all-terrain vehicle was unable to make it to the scene of the incident due to the heavy snow, meaning his team was forced to hike the last kilometre of the journey on foot.

“We advise people to be cautious and avoid getting themselves into a situation they can’t get out of. For anyone venturing into the hills, make sure to make a plan, have the right gear, and stay within your experience level.

“You can do everything right in this weather and it can still go wrong for you, so just be careful and ensure that you always have a safe way out”.

A Status Orange low temperature and ice warning remains in effect in the county until Friday morning, as temperatures are expected to drop below freezing in Wicklow tonight.

Wicklow County Council also warned that even after weather warnings are lifted or downgraded, many roads may remain hazardous for days due to a dangerous combination of rain, sleet, snow, ice, and extremely low temperatures.

Those who do run into issues are urged to call 112 or 999 and ask for Mountain Rescue, whose volunteers are on hand to respond 24/7.