ONE MAN HAS been charged in relation to the sale and supply of drugs in Cork city.

Three arrests were made by gardaí as they continue to carry out an operation targeting an organised crime group in the city centre.

The charged man, who is aged in his 30s, is due to appear before a sitting of Cork District Court tomorrow morning.

A second man remains in garda custody, and a woman aged in her 40s who was arrested yesterday afternoon is currently detained at a garda station in Cork city.

Investigations are ongoing.