LESS THAN 3% of drug users in Europe received treatment to manage or quit drugs, a new survey has found.

The survey, conducted by the European Union Drugs Agency, has highlighted the extent of drug use across 24 EU countries and Norway, with over 61,000 respondents revealing alarming trends in consumption and treatment.

A total of 2,733 Irish people took part in the online survey.

The data, which covers a wide range of substances, sheds light on patterns of consumption, the motivations behind drug use, and the startling lack of treatment options for many users.

Cannabis emerged as the most commonly used drug, with 59% of participants reporting use in the past 12 months, followed by MDMA/ecstasy (30%) and cocaine (29%).

14% of respondants reported use of ketamine in the past year, while 5% said they had consumed methamphetamine and 3% reported heroin use.

Polysubstance use, or the consumption of multiple drugs at once, was common across all substances.

Cocaine was the most frequently consumed drug alongside another substance, with only 4% of cocaine users reporting using it alone.

In contrast, cannabis users were less likely to engage in polysubstance use, with one-third of cannabis users stating they did not combine the drug with others during their last use.

Drug use treatment

Despite the widespread use of various substances, less than 3% of respondents indicated they had received treatment to manage or quit drug use.

Cannabis was the most commonly reported drug for which individuals sought treatment, with 2.6% of users accessing support.

Other drugs with notable treatment numbers included cocaine (1.6%) and heroin/opioids (1.4%).

Nicki Killeen, Emerging Drug Trends Manager with the HSE , said that the research on drug use in Ireland and Europe was important as “we know the landscape has significantly changed with more people now using drugs who may never have received drug education, information or support”.

“An important element of this survey is to also establish if survey participants would use drug monitoring programmes,” Killeen said.

Drug use reasons

When it comes to reasons for drug use, the survey revealed a mix of motivations.

Over 75% of respondents who used MDMA, cocaine, or ketamine cited seeking a ‘high’ or using the drugs for fun.

On the other hand, over 60% of cannabis and heroin users stated they turned to drugs to relieve stress or relax.

Additionally, for stimulant users such as amphetamine and methamphetamine, staying awake was a key reason for consumption, with 51% of amphetamine users and 44% of methamphetamine users reporting this as a motivating factor.

Location for drug use

Home emerged as the most common setting for drug use, particularly for heroin (92%) and cannabis (92%) users.

In contrast, more social environments such as bars, clubs, and music festivals were associated with specific substances.

For example, 79% of MDMA users preferred festivals or parties, while 68% of cocaine users reported consuming the drug in bars or clubs.

Brian Galvin, head of the Irish Health Research Board, said that the survey ”offers a crucial snapshot of prevalence, trends, and attitudes among people who use drugs”.

“The insights from this survey will be invaluable for policymakers to better understand behaviours, develop effective policies, plan new initiatives and monitor impacts,” Galvin said.

The data, gathered from 25 countries, including Ireland, suggests that despite the prevalence of drug use, much more needs to be done to support those seeking help and reduce the harm caused by these substances.