A WOMAN IN her 40s has been arrested following a drugs bust at a house in Tallaght.

Gardaí from the Dublin Crime Response Team carried out a search under warrant at a Tallaght property this afternoon.

Drugs were seized during the search including cannabis, cocaine, heroin, alprazolam and zopiclone (drugs used under prescription for pain and anxiety disorders and sleeping problems respectively).

Drugs paraphernalia was also discovered, including scales and two large vacuum packing machines.

The value of the drugs seized is estimated to be €410,000 – the haul has been sent for analysis by Forensic Science Ireland.

The arrested woman is being detained at a garda station in Dublin.