A MAN IN his 40s was arrested yesterday evening as part of the seizure of 80kg of cannabis with an estimated value of approximately €1.6 million.

Gardaí said that they stopped a vehicle after 6.30pm on Thursday evening in Blanchardstown, Dublin. A separate search of a business premises was carried out in the same area.

Advertisement

The drugs have been sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

The man has been arrested in relation to drug trafficking and is currently detained, purusant to the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996, at a Garda station in Dublin.

Gardaí say that investigations are ongoing.