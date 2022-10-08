Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Saturday 8 October 2022
Man (40s) charged and over €350,000 diamorphine and cocaine seized in Clondalkin

The search operation took place at 1pm yesterday.

By Tadgh McNally Saturday 8 Oct 2022, 11:29 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Derick Hudson
Image: Shutterstock/Derick Hudson

A MAN HAS been charged and over €350,000 worth of diamorphine and cocaine has been seized by Gardaí after a raid in Dublin yesterday afternoon.

The search operation took place at around 1pm yesterday in Clondalkin, Dublin 22.

According to Gardaí, suspected diamorphine with an estimated value of €329,420 and cocaine with an estimated value of €23, 240 was seized.

In total, €352,660 worth of drugs were seized. The drugs are to be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for further analysis.

A mixing machine, weighing scales and other drug paraphernalia were also seized.

A man, aged in his early 40s, was arrested later in the day in connection with the seizure.

He was detained at Lucan Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 and has since been charged.

He appeared before the Criminal Courts of Justice at 10.30 this morning.

The operation itself was carried out by Gardaí from Ronanstown Garda Station as part of Operation Tara.

Gardaí have said that investigations are ongoing.

