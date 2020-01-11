Hundreds of cannabis plants worth €400,000 seized in Donegal

GARDAÍ IN DONEGAL have seized up to 500 cannabis plants with an estimated value of €400,000.

The seizure was made during a search operation at a premises in Drumrooske at around 9.45am yesterday.

During the course of the search, a grow house containing between 450 and 500 cannabis plants was discovered.

The search was carried out under Section 26 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, as part of an ongoing operation by gardaí into the sale and supply of drugs in the Donegal town area.

No arrests were made in relation to the seizure, and investigations are ongoing.