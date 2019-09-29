Two men arrested after €100,000 drug seizure in Dublin

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED cannabis worth an estimated €110,000 after stopping two men in Ballymun, Dublin yesterday.

Gardaí intercepted the two men – aged 19 and 20 – on their motorbike at the area known locally as ‘Seven Pitches’ in Ballymun.

One of the men was carrying a box which contained 5.6 kilos of cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €110,000.

Both men were arrested and are detained at Ballymun under the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

