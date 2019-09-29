This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 29 September, 2019
Two men arrested after €100,000 drug seizure in Dublin

One of the men was carrying a box which contained 5.6 kilos of cannabis herb.

By Cónal Thomas Sunday 29 Sep 2019, 8:36 AM
56 minutes ago 3,353 Views No Comments
Image: An Garda Síochána
Image: An Garda Síochána

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED cannabis worth an estimated €110,000 after stopping two men in Ballymun, Dublin yesterday. 

Gardaí intercepted the two men – aged 19 and 20 – on their motorbike at the area known locally as ‘Seven Pitches’ in Ballymun.

One of the men was carrying a box which contained 5.6 kilos of cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €110,000.

Both men were arrested and are detained at Ballymun under the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

