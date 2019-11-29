This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
This weekend will be... dry and sunny (but also quite cold)

The dry conditions come after a very wet few weeks.

By Sean Murray Friday 29 Nov 2019, 7:39 AM
11 minutes ago
https://jrnl.ie/4911028

AFTER A VERY rainy few weeks, the weather is set to get brighter but colder as we head into December. 

Met Éireann is forecasting a dry and sunny weekend for many across the country, but temperatures are also likely to be quite low and will fall below freezing on Saturday and Sunday night.

Today will set the tone, with only Munster staying cloudy and drizzly rain affecting the east coast at times.

Highest temperatures today will range between 4 and 7 degrees, and this will drop to as low as -3 across Ulster this evening. 

Tomorrow will get off to a cloudy start again across Munster and south Leinster, but elsewhere will be dry and sunny. Temperatures will stay largely the same during the day.

It’ll be very cold again for most tomorrow night with temperatures between 0 and -2 degrees. 

Sunday will be dry and sunny but won’t see temperatures climb above 5 degrees, before dropping to -3 again that night. 

This dry weather will persist into the beginning of next week, with current indications suggesting temperatures will rise again by Tuesday. 

