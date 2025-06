THE DUBLIN SOCIETY for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (DSPCA) has urged dog owners to keep their pets cool and safe as the weather heats up.

Met Éireann is forecasting long spells of sunshine for the rest of the week, with the potential for the temperature to reach 26 degrees in some areas tomorrow.

There will be a mix of cloud and sunny spells with scattered showers over the weekend, though temperatures will remain between 16 and 23 degrees. Monday is expected to bring a mix of sunny spells and some light rain, with highs of 17 to 23 degrees.

The DSPCA said that dogs are particularly at risk of developing heatstroke when they are outside exercising and playing during hot weather.

The condition is life-threatening for them and can cause seizures, organ damage, internal bleeding, coma and even death.

Dogs can also develop the condition if they are in a warm room without proper ventilation, or kept somewhere hot like a car, conservatory or kennel.

While any dog can develop heatstroke, flat-faced, overweight, giant-breed, thick-coated, very old and very young dogs are most at risk.

How hot is too hot?

The DSPCA said that while 20 degrees may not seem overly hot, pets – especially dogs – can still struggle in the heat, particularly during exercise or if they are left in an enclosed space like a car.

According to the charity, for temperatures between 16 to 19 degrees, it is generally safe for dogs to exercise at all times of days. Dogs most at risk of heat stroke should only be lightly exercised in the early morning and late evening, the coolest parts of the day.

For 20 to 23 degrees, the DSPCA said no dog should be exercised rigorously. All exercise should take place during cool parts of the day, and play time should be short and have lots of time to cool down.

Between 24 to 27 degrees, dog owners should take extreme caution. Exercise should only be extremely light and take place when the sun has set. The DSPCA urged owners to focus on giving their dog cooling treats, toys and plenty of shade.

Temperatures of between 28 to 31 degrees are dangerous for all dogs, but life threatening for larger breeds and puppies, as well as dogs who are flat-faced or obese. The DSPCA said all dogs should stay cool and in the shade with lots of water.

If temperatures reach 32 degrees or above, heat stroke is a major risk for all dogs.

Tips and tricks

The DSPCA has shared some tips for dog owners to help keep their pets cool in warm weather:

Only walk when it is cool, early morning and evening. Do not walk any dog during the hottest hours of the days (between 12pm and 4pm).

Light exercise only. When playing with your dog allow lots of time for breaks in shade, provide water, and allow your dog to cool down.

Provide lots of shade and plenty of water.

No unnecessary travel. NEVER leave dogs in cars even if windows are open; a car will remain too hot for any pet.

Be extra cautious with flat-faced, overweight, giant-breed, thick-coated, very old and very young dogs.

“The warm and dry temperatures can be dangerous for our pets, so it is vital that you follow the advice for keeping your pets cool during these period,” DSPCA head of operations Suzanne McGovern said.

“Ensure they have access to lots of water and there are shaded areas where they can rest. Always keep a watchful eye on your pets and be responsible when exposing them to the conditions.”

The DSPCA is urging anyone who sees an animal in trouble or distress, particularly in a car – even if the window is open – or in an outdoor area without shade or water, to contact them on 01 4994700 or info@dspca.ie.