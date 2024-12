DUBLIN AIRPORT IS expecting to have its busiest day of the Christmas season today.

Around 93,000 people are set to pass through both terminals today, according to DAA spokesperson Graeme McQueen.

“There are lots of smiling faces in the arrivals halls. People getting back together, and then passengers heading away, are equally as happy as well with the experience that they’re getting,” he told The Journal.

“The job for us is to make sure that continues right through to Christmas Eve, and to get everybody off to where they need to get to this Christmas.”

A total of 1.4 million passengers will travel through the airport this festive season, though this is down by around 90,000 compared to last year due to the passenger cap.

The cap, which was included in planning conditions 15 years ago, limits the number of passengers to a maximum of 32 million a year.

Those who do travel through Dublin Airport will be welcomed by a festive entertainment programme, which includes local choirs and musical acts performing in both terminals. McQueen said the entertainment programme has been “magic”.

It will culminate on Christmas Eve, when the Dublin Gospel Choir will perform at the airport.

McQueen said the airport is already busy this morning, with families welcoming loved ones home.

“You’ve got that mix of magic scenes of grandparents meeting grandkids for the first time, mothers and fathers meeting their sons and daughters for the first time in years after living abroad for a long time,” he said.

Every time you turn around, there’s somebody crying – in a good way. There’s very happy scenes.

It’s just one of those special times at Dublin Airport and we’re really enjoying bringing everyone back together this Christmas.”

The airport is expecting to welcome an average of 80,000 passengers every day between now and 5 January. The busiest day after Christmas is expected to be 27 December, when around 97,000 passengers are set to pass through.

For those travelling this week and next week, McQueen said the advice remains to arrive two hours in advance of a short-haul flight and three hours in advance of a long-haul flight.

“It’s going to be busy, but if you prepare in advance, you can make it nice and easy for yourself. Give yourself plenty of time, get yourself to the airport in good time and enjoy the experience. If you prepare well, it’ll make the experience that little bit better.”

Dublin Airport will close on Christmas Day – the only day it closes year round. However a skeleton team will remain on duty that day, including the airport’s Fire and Rescue and Airport Police.