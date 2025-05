NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Labour Party councillor Mary McCamley signing a book of condolences for Garda Kevin Flatley Sasko Lazarov Sasko Lazarov

INTERNATIONAL

People watch a live broadcast of Israeli-American soldier Edan Alexander as he is released from Hamas captivity in Gaza Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#PALESTINE: Israel’s blockade on humanitarian aid entering Gaza has put the entire population at “critical risk of famine”, with roughly half a million Gazans facing starvation, a global hunger monitor warned.

#UK: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer unveiled sweeping changes to the immigration system in the UK and promised to “take back control” of the country’s borders, echoing the rhetoric of pro-Brexit campaigners and anti-immigration parties.

Advertisement

#ARGENTINA: A trove of World War II-era Nazi propaganda and membership documents was unearthed in the basement of Argentina’s Supreme Court, where it had lain, stashed in champagne crates, since 1941.

#ISRAEL: An Israeli-American soldier was freed by Hamas in a goodwill gesture towards the Trump administration.

#NEW YORK

PARTING SHOT

THE UNTIMELY DEATH of Garda Kevin Flatley reminds us that every single road crash fatality is a deep tragedy for the victims and their families. This is an unspeakable tragedy for Kevin’s wife Una and their children. One’s thoughts and prayers go out to them in the most heartfelt and thoughtful way.

Garda Kevin Flatley was doing his duty on Sunday in the most obvious of ways. He was on the roadside and in uniform. It was a splendidly beautiful day, the sort of a day that one cherishes after a long winter. This was not a day to die but fate dictated otherwise.

You can read John O’Brien’s full Voices article here.