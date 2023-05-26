Dublin Airport drone accused puts off indicating a plea to examine aviation exclusion zones

A MAN ACCUSED of flying a drone too close to Dublin Airport has put off indicating a plea after his lawyers were allowed more time to examine aviation exclusion zone laws.

Eric Brills, 50, of Holywell Dale, Swords, Dublin, was arrested in February and charged under section three of the Air Navigation and Transport Act, 1975, as substituted by section 51 Air Navigation and Transport Act, 1988.

It is alleged that on 24 January, at Naul Road, Cloghran, Co Dublin, he unlawfully and intentionally interfered with the operation of air navigation facilities at Dublin Airport by operating a drone in the 300-metre critical area, such act being likely to interfere with the safety of aircraft in flight.

He was granted bail, on condition he did not use drones, on 10 February, and faced his third appearance at Dublin District Court today.

Detective Garda Enda Ledwith, who had described it earlier as a “complex case”, has told the court that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has directed “trial on indictment”.

That means Brills may face a jury trial in the Circuit Court with broader sentencing powers.

The DPP consented to “summary disposal on a guilty plea” at the District Court level.

Today, Brills did not address the court and has still to indicate a plea.

His solicitor Donal Quigley asked Judge Ciaran Liddy to adjourn the case and to extend legal aid to instruct a barrister.

Mr Quigley said it was a “very unusual charge” and counsel would look at a potential issue regarding exclusion zones “and whether they are exclusion zones or not”.

Judge Liddy adjourned the case until 23 June to a plea to be entered.

Earlier, the court granted an order for the disclosure of prosecution evidence.

At his first hearing, the court was told the accused made no reply to the charge.

Detective Garda Ledwith had no objection to bail subject to conditions and asked that one of the terms would state Brills must not “fly any UAS,” which he explained meant unmanned aircraft systems, also known as drones.

Brills provided gardaí with his phone number and has to be contactable at all times, and reside at his current address; he surrendered his passport and cannot apply for other travel documents.

Legal aid was granted after the court heard the accused was employed but earned less than €500 weekly.

Brills’ case is the first of two involving alleged unlawful drone flights too close to the airport to come before the courts recently.

In an unrelated prosecution, Ainis Guzauskus, 41, of Ridgewood Close, Swords, Dublin, was charged under Section 43 of the Air Navigation and Transport Act, 1988.

The alleged offence is knowingly causing a false alarm by flying an unmanned aerial system (drone) into the critical area of Dublin Airport at Naul Road, which interfered with the operation of an aerodrome on 2 July, 2022.

His case resumes in June.