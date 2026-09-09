Normal service resumes at Dublin Airport after UK air traffic control issue caused 'upheaval'

DUBLIN AIRPORT SAID its flight schedule has returned to normal this morning after technical issues in Britain led to the cancellation of around 90 flights between Ireland and the UK yesterday evening.

Thousands of people were left stranded at the airport last night.

“Airlines are operating a full schedule of flights at Dublin Airport today,” the airport said in a social media post this morning.

It described yesterday’s events as “challenging”, saying that airlines had worked through the night to reposition their planes, “ensuring our busy first wave of flights was able to get underway as normal”.

“Dublin Airport remained open overnight to accommodate and assist the many passengers who had been left stranded in Dublin as a result of yesterday’s disruption,” it said.

The airport said that the “significant upheaval” means some disruption to flights across Europe remains a possibility today.

“Passengers, as always, should keep in contact with their airline directly to get the latest updates on the status of their flight.”

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Speaking to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland programme today, media relations manager at Dublin Airport’s operator DAA, Graham McQueen, said:

“As it stands, we’re looking really good. Obviously, there is the potential for knock-on impacts elsewhere on the network in Europe and UK. There was a lot of disruption yesterday, a lot of planes out of place.”

He said yesterday was “a tough day” for a lot of the people whose flights were cancelled.

“Frustration’s obviously high on a day like that,” he said.

“It’s completely out of our control as an airport here in Dublin, completely out of the airline’s hands as well.

“We had teams stayed on in the airport last night to help people, giving out water, blankets, things like that. We had a lot of people staying in the airport last night, which wasn’t ideal, obviously.

“But we did our best to make it as comfy as possible for them.”

In London, Heathrow Airport said that flights had resumed but that “some disruption may continue as airlines reposition aircraft and crew”.

The worst affected airports were Heathrow, Gatwick, Manchester and Birmingham, according to Flightradar24.