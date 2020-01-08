This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Two men arrested after mini bus with passengers aboard stolen from Dublin Airport this morning

The man were later arrested in Monaghan.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 8 Jan 2020, 10:43 AM
1 hour ago 20,847 Views 20 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4957754
File photo. Dublin Airport.
Image: Shutterstock/D. Ribeiro
File photo. Dublin Airport.
File photo. Dublin Airport.
Image: Shutterstock/D. Ribeiro

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested in Monaghan as part of a garda investigation into a mini bus that was stolen from Dublin Airport in the early hours this morning, and the suspected false imprisonment of three passengers aboard the bus. 

Shortly after 1am this morning, the alarm was raised that a mini bus had been taken during an incident at Dublin Airport. 

It’s understood that three passengers were in the mini bus when two men boarded the bus and drove in the direction of the M1.

The passengers then alighted from the bus a short time later on the M1 near Julianstown. They were unharmed. 

The mini bus is then understood to have continued north on the M1 where it was located near Drogheda and followed by garda units before crossing the border north of Dundalk. 

The PSNI were alerted to the incident and the mini bus was traced a short time later as it crossed the border back into Monaghan.

Gardaí then followed the mini bus before it was abandoned following a crash.

The two men fled on foot before taking possession of a parked car.

The car was then intercepted by gardaí with the assistance of Garda Air Support near Castleblayney a short time later.

The two occupants – both in their 30s – were arrested and are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act  at Carrickmacross Garda Station.

Investigations remain ongoing at this time, a garda spokesperson said. 

