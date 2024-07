DUBLIN AIRPORT IS currently largely unaffected by a global tech outage that has seen planes grounded at other airports and broadcasters and websites taken offline.

All Spanish airports, three Indian airlines, and the Netherlands’ airport Schiphol have all reported being significantly impacted by the outage.

Major US air carriers including Delta, United and American Airlines grounded all flights on Friday over a communication issue, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The DAA has said that are currently no widespread issues at Dublin Airport, with Ryanair’s check-in processes currently the most impacted.

Passenger advice: 10.30am Update



✈️Due to a global IT issue, some airlines are experiencing issues with their check-in processes this morning.



Passengers are advised to stay close to their airlines via their websites and social media feeds, for advice and updates on specific flights.

A spokesperson said that while some other airlines have been impacted by the outage, their manual workarounds are working at the moment.

Additional staff have been deployed in Teminals 1 and 2 to help airlines and passengers.

In a statement, DAA said: “Passengers are advised to stay close to their airlines via their websites and social media feeds, for advice and updates on specific flights.

“Dublin Airport’s standard passenger advice applies for all other passengers: arrive 2 hours before a short-haul flight and 3 hours before a long-haul flight.”

Ryanair has said it is experiencing disruption across its network due to the outage. “We advise all passengers to arrive at the airport at least 3 hours before their scheduled departure time,” the airline said in a statement.

Aer Lingus said its flights are mainly operating as normal, but there may be some processing delays at airports.

It advised customers to allow extra time for check-in, security, immigration and boarding, and to check the airline’s website or app for updates.

Meanwhile, Transport for Ireland has apologised to customers who are unable to use its TFI Live and TFI Leap Top-up mobile apps.

We apologise for the inconvenience caused this morning to our customers unable to use our TFI Live and TFI Leap Top-up mobile apps.



There is a global outage affecting multiple countries at the moment. We don't have an estimated resolution time — Transport for Ireland (@TFIupdates) July 19, 2024

“There is a global outage affecting multiple countries at the moment. We don’t have an estimated resolution time,” it said.

A spokesperson for TFI told The Journal that they do not believe the outage is impacting public transport services.

Meanwhile, spokespeople for Irish Rail and Dublin Bus have told The Journal that their systems have not been affected and are operating as normal.

⚠️Dublin Port estate is fully operational this morning after some brief traffic congestion earlier — Dublin Port Company (@DublinPortCo) July 19, 2024

A spokesperson for Dublin Port told The Journal that while there was some brief congestion there this morning, the port is fully operational.