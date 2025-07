THERE HAS BEEN mayhem on Dublin beaches over the last number of days as high temperatures wash over the country.

Large numbers of people have made the trip out to a few of Dublin’s popular beaches and swimming spots, among them Burrow Beach and Donabate Beach.

Burrow Beach, known for its picturesque views and the viral videos of crowds of people fighting, drinking, “and leaving a mess behind”, was once again overwhelmed yesterday. Iarnród Éireann put out a short statement yesterday evening at 6:35pm informing customers that the beach had been closed.

“On the advice of An Garda Síochána, Burrow Beach is closed. Anybody alighting at Sutton will not be permitted access to Burrow Beach,” it said.

Cleanup of the beach was underway today. Large quantities of glass bottles, wrappers, shopping bags, among other rubbish were discarded.

The mess left behind follows an appeal by Fingal County Council and additional resources put in place in anticipation of the busy weekend.

Advertisement

The council deployed additional large bins at entrances to the beach and at Sutton Dart station, as well as bins for gardaí to dispose of any alcohol confiscated. There were additional cleansing crews mobilised to deal with litter and beach cleaning, as well as cleaning the public toilets.

Four lifeguards are on duty over the three days, and two security personnel to assist lifeguards over the weekend. Parking wardens are in place to patrol and enforce illegal parking.

The council is in touch with gardaí and the transport authority to manage the situation.

Donabate today. The Journal The Journal

Elsewhere, just up from Donabate Beach today, gardaí were issuing fines to large numbers of people parked illegally as the car park filled up rapidly. A gridlock on Corballis road, just minutes from the beach, saw cars parked down both sides of the road.

Brittas Bay in Co Wicklow today.

In Co Wicklow, gardaí said that all car parks and overflow parks in Brittas Bay and Magheramore are now closed. “Illegal parking will not be tolerated,” a post said.

Gardaí have been contacted for comment.