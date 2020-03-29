Just four seats downstairs as Dublin Bus brings in social distancing and reduced service

#DBSvcUpdate From Wednesday 1 April we are moving to an enhanced Saturday schedule, this will be based on our current Saturday timetable, augmented by additional services, especially in the early morning. For full details visit https://t.co/rINyXwrtOT #Covid19Ireland pic.twitter.com/teiI7jfzxD — Dublin Bus (@dublinbusnews) March 29, 2020 Source: Dublin Bus /Twitter

DUBLIN BUS WILL INTRODUCE restricted seating on its services from tomorrow and will begin running a Saturday schedule from Wednesday.

The measures are part of the company’s efforts to encourage social distancing and also acknowledge the reduced demand as a result of the government’s stay-at-home measures.

Dublin Bus has said passengers should endeavour to maintain two metres social distancing when “boarding, alighting and on board”.

As well as practicing the correct respiratory etiquette, passengers are being urged to give priority to older people for seating downstairs

As part of efforts to aid social distancing, Dublin Bus will significantly restrict seating downstairs starting from tomorrow.

A video shared by the chief executive of Dublin Bus Ray Coyne shows only four seats downstairs available for use.

Delighted that @dublinbusnews has commenced implementation of #SocialDistanacing measures. Roll out starts tomorrow. Please respect & FlattenTheCurve. Big 🙏 to our engineers and H&S employees who worked hard to find a classy solution that works for all. #InThisTogether pic.twitter.com/9sXW2nxqDt — Ray Coyne (@ray_dublin) March 28, 2020 Source: Ray Coyne /Twitter

Dublin Bus has also said it will be introducing a new schedule from this coming Wednesday. It had previously been confirmed that services were to be cut.

“Dublin Bus wishes to advise customers that a new schedule of services will come into effect from Wednesday 1 April,” the company said today.

“We are moving to an enhanced Saturday schedule which will be based on the current Saturday schedule, augmented by additional services, especially in the early morning.”

The services being offered are the same as an ordinary Saturday service but there are a number of additional services on top of that are listed on the Dublin Bus website.

The government last night published its list of “essential” workers who can still go to work as a result of the government’s unprecedented restrictions on movement due the conraavirus crisis.

Transport workers were one such group included in the government’s list of essential services and this was acknowledged by Dublin Bus this afternoon.

“Public transport is an essential service and the dedication of our 3,500 employees means we can continue to ensure healthcare and other workers can keep performing their vital roles,” the company said.

Separately, Sinn Féin TD Louise O’Reilly has called on the government to allow free travel on public transport for all healthcare workers for the duration of the Covid-19 crisis.

“Many frontline health staff travel to work daily by train and bus, and this small gesture would help demonstrate our respect and gratitude at this difficult and unprecedented time,” she said.

“Our healthcare staff are working tirelessly day and night in the fight against this virus and anything that makes their daily lives easier should be considered.”