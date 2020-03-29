This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Sunday 29 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Just four seats downstairs as Dublin Bus brings in social distancing and reduced service

Social distancing measures will be in place from tomorrow and a reduced schedule will run from Wednesday.

By Rónán Duffy Sunday 29 Mar 2020, 5:02 PM
57 minutes ago 17,585 Views 17 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5061291

DUBLIN BUS WILL INTRODUCE restricted seating on its services from tomorrow and will begin running a Saturday schedule from Wednesday.

The measures are part of the company’s efforts to encourage social distancing and also acknowledge the reduced demand as a result of the government’s stay-at-home measures.

Dublin Bus has said passengers should endeavour to maintain two metres social distancing when “boarding, alighting and on board”.

As well as practicing the correct respiratory etiquette, passengers are being urged to give priority to older people for seating downstairs 

As part of efforts to aid social distancing, Dublin Bus will significantly restrict seating downstairs starting from tomorrow. 

A video shared by the chief executive of Dublin Bus Ray Coyne shows only four seats downstairs available for use.

Dublin Bus has also said it will be introducing a new schedule from this coming Wednesday. It had previously been confirmed that services were to be cut

“Dublin Bus wishes to advise customers that a new schedule of services will come into effect from Wednesday 1 April,” the company said today. 

“We are moving to an enhanced Saturday schedule which will be based on the current Saturday schedule, augmented by additional services, especially in the early morning.”

The services being offered are the same as an ordinary Saturday service but there are a number of additional services on top of that are listed on the Dublin Bus website.

The government last night published its list of “essential” workers who can still go to work as a result of the government’s unprecedented restrictions on movement due the conraavirus crisis.

Transport workers were one such group included in the government’s list of essential services and this was acknowledged by Dublin Bus this afternoon.

“Public transport  is an essential service and the dedication of our 3,500 employees means we can continue to ensure healthcare and other workers can keep performing their vital roles,” the company said. 

Separately, Sinn Féin TD Louise O’Reilly has called on the government to allow free travel on public transport for all healthcare workers for the duration of the Covid-19 crisis.

“Many frontline health staff travel to work daily by train and bus, and this small gesture would help demonstrate our respect and gratitude at this difficult and unprecedented time,” she said.

“Our healthcare staff are working tirelessly day and night in the fight against this virus and anything that makes their daily lives easier should be considered.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (17)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie