WASTE MANAGEMENT WORKERS have said that safety concerns were raised with management about the Bow Lane bin depot, where a worker was injured last November, and later died as a result of his injuries.

Desmond Grace, known to his colleagues as ‘Dessie’ was fatally injured on the night of 29 November 2024 after suffering crush injuries while working at the Bow Lane depot, on Bow Lane East in Dublin City Centre.

The Finglas man later died on 1 December as a result of his injuries.

Dessie was a longtime Dublin City Council employee. He is survived by his children, grandchildren, and his partner.

The Health and Safety Authority is still investigating the circumstances of his death.

It’s understood that Dessie was in the depot after 10pm at night to load a large rubbish container onto a vehicle, for it to be transported to a sorting and recycling centre.

Colleagues of Dessie, who have spoken to The Journal, have said that safety concerns about the size of the depot, and about it regularly being congested with other vehicles, making access difficult, were raised with council management well in advance of the fatal incident.

They also noted that the depot regularly closes at 10pm, and that in their view, it would not be safe for someone to be doing that kind of work on a November night.

“It was dully lit, and often cramped for space, and that was a well known issue that had been flagged,” one worker said.

They added that it was also difficult to reverse the large trucks used for the transportation of rubbish containers down a one way public lane.

The HSA investigation and an inquest into Dessie’s death will determine if these factors contributed to his death, and to what extent.

A date for the inquest has not yet been set.

The depot has largely not been used in the same capacity since the incident in question.

It’s understood that further training has been made available to Waste Management workers by the council since the incident.

Dublin City Council has said that it will not comment on an ongoing investigation, and it would not say whether the depot is now being used in the same capacity or not.

A garda spokesperson said that gardaí assisted emergency services at the scene of a workplace accident on Bow Lane East at approximately 10:45pm on Friday, the 29th November.

“A male in his 50s was transferred to St James’ Hospital for treatment of injuries sustained. He later passed away as a result of his injuries.

“The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) was notified and a file is being prepared for the Coroner’s office,” the spokesperson added.