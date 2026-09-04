Here's What Happened Today: Friday

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NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#MASSACHUSETTS: The judge presiding over the trial of Lindsay Clancy formally declared a mistrial on day seven of jury deliberations.
#REFORM UK: Nigel Farage dismissed suggestions Reform UK had previously taken disguised foreign donations as “loose pub talk” that “simply were not true” as he sought to move on from allegations about the party’s finances.
#THE FELIX FOUNDATION: Comedian Russell Howard revealed that his baby son Felix died shortly after birth.
A MEDIEVAL FORT and a Bronze Age flint have been unearthed during preparatory works for a drainage project in Co Dublin.
The Greater Dublin Drainage project aims to provide wastewater treatment to around 500,000 people and support the delivery of up to 185,000 new homes across north Dublin and surrounding parts of Meath and Kildare.
During excavations ahead of the project, a ringfort – an early medieval enclosure – was found at Sheephill in Abbotstown.
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