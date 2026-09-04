Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

People not wearing safety helmets while on electric scooters going past the GPO in Dublin ciity centre on the day regulations come into effect making the wearing of helmets and high-visibility clothing mandatory for those using e-scooters. Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Kevin Reddington, defense attorney for Lindsay Clancy, walks through reporters and television cameras while arriving at Plymouth County Superior Court. AP Photo / Charles Krupa AP Photo / Charles Krupa / Charles Krupa

#MASSACHUSETTS: The judge presiding over the trial of Lindsay Clancy formally declared a mistrial on day seven of jury deliberations.

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#REFORM UK: Nigel Farage dismissed suggestions Reform UK had previously taken disguised foreign donations as “loose pub talk” that “simply were not true” as he sought to move on from allegations about the party’s finances.

#THE FELIX FOUNDATION: Comedian Russell Howard revealed that his baby son Felix died shortly after birth.

PARTING SHOT

Archaeologists at work on the site in Abbotstown. Uisce Éireann Uisce Éireann

A MEDIEVAL FORT and a Bronze Age flint have been unearthed during preparatory works for a drainage project in Co Dublin.

The Greater Dublin Drainage project aims to provide wastewater treatment to around 500,000 people and support the delivery of up to 185,000 new homes across north Dublin and surrounding parts of Meath and Kildare.

During excavations ahead of the project, a ringfort – an early medieval enclosure – was found at Sheephill in Abbotstown.