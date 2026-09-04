Memorial service to be held for Wicklow teenager killed in Icelandic crash

THE FAMILY OF Wicklow teenager Hannah Jane Large, who died in a crash in the Icelandic capital of Reykjavík earlier this week, announced their intention to hold a memorial service in her honour.

The 18-year-old from Greystones in Co Wicklow was one of three young people who lost their lives when their car veered off the road at Krýsuvíkurvegur, 29km south of the capital on Monday.

A young Icelandic man and woman also died in the incident.

In a post on Rip.ie Hannah’s parents Sam and Greg said that their daughter died in her “spiritual home of Iceland” to the “inexpressible grief of her beloved family.”

“She will be forever loved and always remembered as a smiling, shining star who lit up the lives of those who were privileged to know and love her.

“Cherished and adored daughter of Sam and Greg, loving and proud big sister of Samuel, an adored granddaughter and niece, she will be deeply missed by her extended family across the world.

“Hannah was a devoted and kind friend and her friends were the centre of her world and she theirs, both here and in Iceland.”

The memorial service and celebration of life for Hannah will take place at Colliers Funeral Home, Old Connaught Avenue, Bray in Co Wicklow at a date to be announced.

Advertisement

Attendees are asked to wear bright clothes “to remind each other of Hannah’s sparkle.”

Mourners are asked to make a donation to the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) in lieu of flowers.

Meanwhile, the death of the three young people on Monday represented the single greatest loss of life on Iceland’s roads since December 2018.

The police and the Transport Safety Investigation Board are investigating the incident.

President of Iceland Halla Tómasdóttir posted on social media in the wake of the incident.

She said incidents of this type remind us of how precious and fragile life can be.

“No words can capture such a loss. When grief strikes in this way, we are reminded of how precious and fragile life is. Let us be careful and look out for one another.”

Sam Large, the mother of the deceased, responded to the Facebook message. In a post under the official statement, she said that Hannah had fallen in love with Iceland.

“She loved the people and her last few days were the happiest of her life that is the only consolation we have and hold onto. We spoke to her that night and she was full of joy. Tragic she leaves her brother and us behind.”