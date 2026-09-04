Operation involving 60 gardaí results in seizure of drugs, ammunition and boat engine

A LARGE-SCALE GARDA operation in Dublin this morning resulted in the seizure of a boat engine, shotgun cartridges, two vehicles and various suspected drugs.

Mobile phones and a sum of €5,000 in cash were also seized.

The policing operation saw the searches of 10 homes in the areas of Clondalkin, Ballyfermot, Ronanstown, Terenure and Tallaght.

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A total of 60 gardaí took part in the operation, which was conducted with the objective of seizing evidence relating to the discharge of a firearm in St Killian’s Park in Clondalkin on 4 August, in which a man in his 40s was injured.

A Yamaha motorbike, a Yamaha boat engine and a Ford transit van were seized.

Suspected cocaine valued at €18,000, cannabis herb valued at €15,860, and cannabis resin valued at €1,190 were also seized under warrant.

The drugs and ammunition seized will be forwarded to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.