Some of the seized items photgraphed by gardaí. An Garda Síochána
Dublin

Operation involving 60 gardaí results in seizure of drugs, ammunition and boat engine

The policing operation saw the searches of 10 homes in the areas of Clondalkin, Ballyfermot, Ronanstown, Terenure and Tallaght.
6.40pm, 4 Sep 2026
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A LARGE-SCALE GARDA operation in Dublin this morning resulted in the seizure of a boat engine, shotgun cartridges, two vehicles and various suspected drugs.

Mobile phones and a sum of €5,000 in cash were also seized.

The policing operation saw the searches of 10 homes in the areas of Clondalkin, Ballyfermot, Ronanstown, Terenure and Tallaght.

A total of 60 gardaí took part in the operation, which was conducted with the objective of seizing evidence relating to the discharge of a firearm in St Killian’s Park in Clondalkin on 4 August, in which a man in his 40s was injured.

A Yamaha motorbike, a Yamaha boat engine and a Ford transit van were seized. 

Suspected cocaine valued at €18,000, cannabis herb valued at €15,860, and cannabis resin valued at €1,190 were also seized under warrant.

The drugs and ammunition seized will be forwarded to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

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