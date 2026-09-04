Festival-goers during the Electric Picnic festival at Stradbally Alamy Stock Photo
Newshound

The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz

Woof woof baby!
4.31pm, 4 Sep 2026
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SOME SAY THE news is the first draft of history. Others might think of it as watching pub quiz questions unfold in real-time.

This week, people returning to work after Electric Picnic found out that their bus and train fares were going up, while James Dyson was the landowner in the news from Ireland’s billionaire class.

If you’ve been a US sailor on board a warship for 286 days you might not be up with goings-on, but for the rest of you here’s this week’s Newshound Quiz. 

Billionaire James Dyson is in a dispute with locals over historic rights-of-way on the grounds of his estate in which county?
Alamy
Wicklow
Wexford

Waterford
Cork
Lionel Messi announced his retirement from international football, how many World Cup finals did he play in for Argentina?
Alamy
1
2

3
4
He was in Ireland this week, but who is the current British Foreign Secretary?
Ireland2026
David Miliband
Ed Miliband

Alastair Campbell
Rory Stewart
Name the feminist activist who died in New York this week aged 92.
Alamy
Kate Millett
Madeleine Albright

Germaine Greer
Gloria Steinem
A US aircraft carrier arrived at port in Thailand this week after 286 days at sea, what is the name of the vessel?
Alamy
USS Theodore Roosevelt
USS Abraham Lincoln

USS George Washington
USS Harry S. Truman
Who is NOT listed among the support acts for Fontaines D.C. at Slane Castle next June?
MCD
The Scratch
Damien Dempsey

Madra Salach
Hayley Williams
Among various public transport fare increases announced this week, Dublin's 90-minute fare for Leap cardholders is to increase from €2 to what?
Rollingnews.ie
€2.10
€2.20

€2.30
€2.40
The Journal reported this week that seven creatures of what non-native species were captured and destroyed in Kildare?
Alamy
Raccoon
Skunk

Beaver
Coyote
Electric Picnic was forced to cancel a set by which famous DJ due to a crowd collapse ahead of the gig?
The Journal
Armand van Helden
Tiesto

Skrillex
Carl Cox
Which nation voted in a referendum against exploring EU membership?
Alamy
Switzerland
Turkey

Norway
Iceland
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top Dog!
Pawsitively brilliant
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You scored out of !
Clever Cat!
Almost purrfect!
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You scored out of !
Fintastic
Flippin' good!
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You scored out of !
What are ewe doing!?
Baaaaaaaaaddddd
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You scored out of !
Turtley Awful!
Shell of a bad effort.
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