The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz

SOME SAY THE news is the first draft of history. Others might think of it as watching pub quiz questions unfold in real-time.

This week, people returning to work after Electric Picnic found out that their bus and train fares were going up, while James Dyson was the landowner in the news from Ireland’s billionaire class.

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If you’ve been a US sailor on board a warship for 286 days you might not be up with goings-on, but for the rest of you here’s this week’s Newshound Quiz.