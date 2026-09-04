EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #BALLYHAUNIS: A 12-year-old boy was killed after a train and a car collided at a level crossing in Ballyhaunis, Co Mayo, last night.

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2. #LINDSAY CLANCY: The judge presiding over the trial of Lindsay Clancy said he doesn’t feel he has “any choice” but to declare a mistrial on day seven of jury deliberations.

3. #ENERGY PRICES: SSE Airtricity announced it will be hiking its rates for electricity and gas next month.

4. #REFORM UK: Nigel Farage dismissed suggestions Reform UK had previously taken disguised foreign donations as “loose pub talk” that “simply were not true” as he sought to move on from allegations about the party’s finances.

5. #PUBLIC TRANSPORT: The National Transport Authority has been invited to appear before the Oireachtas Transport Committee over public transport fare increases set to kick in next year.