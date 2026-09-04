Reform UK: Nigel Farage dismisses foreign donations claim as ‘loose pub talk’

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LAST UPDATE | 1 hr ago
NIGEL FARAGE HAS dismissed suggestions Reform UK had previously taken disguised foreign donations as “loose pub talk” that “simply were not true” as he sought to move on from allegations about the party’s finances.
Reform’s head of policy James Orr and long-serving Farage aide Dan Jukes have stepped down and the party has launched an investigation following allegations they breached political donation rules by having polling paid for by an overseas company.
But Farage has insisted “nothing illegal” had happened, while Jukes has denied any wrongdoing and said it was a case of entrapment.
Speaking to reporters at the Reform party conference in Birmingham today, Farage again denied that his party had broken any laws or taken any illegal money.
But he acknowledged that comments by Orr and Jukes were “injudicious at best”.
Asked about footage recorded by undercover reporters in which Jukes appeared to say they had previously disguised donations from foreign sources, Farage said the claims were “loose pub talk, including a couple of boasts that simply were not true”.
He added: “So in the video, when he says we’ve done it with X, we’ve done it with Y. Well, the reason that Channel 4 haven’t broadcast the names of X and Y is because it isn’t true.
“Donations from the names that were mentioned have not occurred, don’t exist… in our accounts.”
Farage made his comments at a press conference alongside French National Rally president Jordan Bardella after the pair had announced an agreement to cooperate on stopping small boat crossings in the Channel if their respective parties came to power.
But the agreement, announced ahead of Farage’s speech to the Reform conference, has been overshadowed by allegations that senior figures in the party discussed concealing the origin of funding from a foreign donor.
Rival parties reported Reform to the police over claims by Channel 4 News that Reform took funding from a US firm for three polls it commissioned earlier this year, costing £32,500 (€38,000).
The purported donors that appeared in the footage broadcast on Thursday night were in fact undercover reporters from investigative group Verbatim posing as an American financier and his UK-based son.
Foreign companies are not a permissible source of funding for parties, including for payments for studies and research, and accepting donations from them could constitute a criminal offence.
The Electoral Commission has said it is “considering all relevant information” and had contacted the Metropolitan Police.
Both Mr Farage and Mr Jukes have accused the reporters of “entrapment”.
Mr Farage also sought to distance himself from Mr Jukes and Mr Orr, dismissing them as “contractors that work for us, who’ve said… some injudicious things at best”.
However, he went on to acknowledge his close relationship with Mr Jukes, who had been one of his long-serving aides.
Asked whether the loss of Jukes upset him, Farage told reporters: “I don’t like it at all. I’ve worked with Dan very closely for many, many years. Many, many years.”
Although a more recent addition to Reform’s team, Orr had been the party’s head of policy since February this year.
Foreign companies are not a permissible source of funding for parties, including for payments for studies and research, and accepting donations from them could constitute a criminal offence.
Labour Party chairwoman Bridget Phillipson called on Farage and his team to “urgently prove” that they had not “broken the law and secretly plotted to undermine our democracy”.
In a letter to the Metropolitan Police, Liberal Democrat Cabinet Office spokeswoman Lisa Smart said the allegations raised “alarming questions about whether there has been a wider complacency toward foreign interference by the individuals involved”.
Reform has denied any wrongdoing and insisted it has a “robust vetting process” for donors.
While last year’s Reform conference saw the party enjoying a commanding lead in the polls, its position has slipped in recent months amid questions about its finances and a Clacton byelection boycotted by other parties.
Since Andy Burnham came to power in July, several polls have seen Labour regain a narrow lead over Reform, while a YouGov survey earlier this week found six in 10 Britons feel Reform is untrustworthy.
Farage himself remains under investigation by the Parliamentary Standards Commissioner over his failure to declare a £5 million (€5.81 million) gift from a Thai-based cryptocurrency billionaire prior to his election in 2024.
The Reform leader has insisted the donation was not declarable, claiming it did not relate to his political activities.
Labour’s Phillipson said: “If Farage can’t get his own house in order, he simply can’t be trusted to address the issues the country faces.”
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