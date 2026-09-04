It was announced on Thursday that adult fares for public transport are to increase by an average of 15% in January.
Public Transport

NTA to be grilled on fare increases before Oireachtas committee

The committee’s chair said there are ‘legitimate questions as to whether increasing fares sends the right signal’.
3.48pm, 4 Sep 2026
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THE NATIONAL TRANSPORT Authority (NTA) has been invited to appear before the Oireachtas Transport Committee over public transport fare increases set to kick in next year.

It was announced on Thursday that adult fares for public transport are to increase by an average of 15% in January. Fares for young adults will also increase.

The announcement of the first general price rise for public transport in almost a decade immediately proved deeply unpopular among commuters and opposition parties, who argued that against the background of both a cost-of-living and a climate crisis, it makes little sense to up prices.

Representatives for the authority are to appear on Wednesday 16 September.

The committee’s chair, Fine Gael TD Michael Murphy, said he issued the invite as he believes there are “legitimate questions as to whether increasing fares sends the right signal” as the State tries to promote the use of public transport over cars.

“I believe it is important that we have an early opportunity to scrutinise the recent decision on public transport fares,” the TD stated.

Passengers and commuters are entitled to understand clearly the rationale behind the increases, Murphy said, as well as any alternatives that were considered and what assessment was made of the impact on people who rely on public transport every day. 

The cost-of-living element was also raised by the committee chair.

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“For people commuting to work or college every day, even relatively modest increases accumulate over the course of a week, a month and a year.

“We need to understand what consideration was given to that impact.”

Murphy said he was not prejudging the NTA’s evidence, which will have a “full opportunity to explain and defend the decision” in front of the committee.

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