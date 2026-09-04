Russian ambassador is 'not in a position to lecture anybody', says Taoiseach

TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN said Russian ambassador Yuri Filatov is in “not in a position to lecture anybody” in response to Filatov’s comments slamming the government made in a radio interview.

Filatov, who is the Russian ambassador to Ireland, appeared on The Claire Byrne Show on Newstalk this afternoon.

It followed his summons by the government for a démarche – essentially a formal dressing down - after Germany blamed Russia for a “hybrid attack” involving an explosive-laden drone at Leipzig airport last month.

“I have heard the position of the Irish government on the so-called Leipzig drone incident and I responded with our own view on this subject,” Filatov said. He categorically denied any Russian involvement.

While the ambassador said he considers Ireland to be a friend of Russia, he stressed the distinction between Irish people and the Irish government.

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“Certainly the Irish government cannot be treated as a friendly one,” he said.

On the possibility of the Irish Defence Forces boarding vessels from Russia’s shadow fleet to carry out inspections, Filatov said it would be an act of “international piracy”, repeating earlier comments.

Asked about these comments in Kinsale today, the Taoiseach stressed Ireland’s commitment to maintaining a rule-based order.

“I would say to Ambassador Filatov that the most important contribution Russia could now make is to stop the war in Ukraine, declare a ceasefire, facilitate negotiations, and stop the unbelievable carnage that is occurring as a result of Russian aggression primarily,” he told journalists.

“So many hundreds of thousands of young men and women have lost their lives on both sides. It’s quite shocking the scale of this war, and Russia bears responsibility for that, the attacks on civilian infrastructure.

“So he’s not in a position really to lecture anybody, and we will work with our partners in the European Union to defend Ukraine, to support Ukraine, and we stand ready to support any peace process or any ceasefire.”