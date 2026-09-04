Haulage chief says industry may return to protests if fuel supports end too soon

HAULAGE INDUSTRY LEADERS want to stay around the negotiating table with the government, but have warned that protests may follow if the vital fuel supports end.

Speaking as the Irish Road Haulage Association (IRHA) annual conference gets underway in Killarney, IRHA president Ger Hyland told The Journal that the industry is at risk of “dying”, warning of the loss of numerous trucking firms if the fuel subsidies end before oil prices stabilise.

“When there’s an issue with fuel in the Middle East and while we’re so dependent on fossil fuel, those supports are paramount.”

While Hyland noted that the IHRA were not involved as an organisation in this year’s demonstrations that brought the country to a halt, he did not rule out further protest.

“If the day comes that we’re not getting the outcome that we need, we will go back to our members and see what mandate they give us.”

However, Hyland added that, “at the present time we have a working relationship with government”, and he hoped that “will remain”.

IHRA president Ger Hyland Leah Farrell / © RollingNews.ie Leah Farrell / © RollingNews.ie / © RollingNews.ie

Several hundred members of the haulage industry are in Kerry this weekend for the conference.

Hyland said the delegates will discuss how to approach the government in talks and the escalating costs in fuel, including how to “green up” the industry to ease its reliance on fossil fuels.

“We also need the support of government to do any of this,” Hyland said, describing haulage as operating on a “very small margin” as an industry.

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Describing the industry as vital to the lifeblood of the Irish economy, Hyland added:

“From the minute you get up in the morning, that pillow came up in the back of a truck. Everything you eat, drink, wear, it comes on the back of a truck.”

‘Zizagging’ prices across the year

John Ryan, a second-generation haulier from Co Laois, told The Journal that the year had seen “crazy” prices for his business.

His company employs some 60 people, between office staff, mechanics and drivers for his 28 trucks.

He said it has been a “turbulent” year, with his haulage firm seeing “zigzagging” prices since the US war on Iran.

“It’s gone out of control again. Even in the last three weeks, it’s gone up 30 cent litre,” Ryan said.

Once we go over €1.90, including VAT, it’s not viable. Haulers are great people to make things work, but when it goes above that, then we’re at a thing called nothing.

But Ryan cautioned against further protests over fuel supports, as he put his trust in talks with the government.

“Protest is to get talking. We’re already talking,” he said.

Haulier Paul Jackman The Journal The Journal

Paul Jackman, a Co Waterford based haulier, told The Journal that “diesel is getting dearer and dearer”.

Jackman was among those who urged that carbon tax be deferred for a second time next month, after it was first deferred in response to this year’s fuel protests.

“Diesel keeps getting taxed and that’s driving it up for us, but it’s hurting commerce,” Jackman said.